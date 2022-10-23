Obituary: Janet Carlstrom Davis

Janet Carlstrom Davis

May 27, 1935 – October 14, 2022

Janet Elise Carlstrom Davis, age 87, flew to be with the angels on October 14, 2022. She was born on May 27, 1935 to F.G. (Gus) and Alice (Lindahl) Carlstrom. She spent her formative years in Fort Collins and Denver, Colorado, but always felt like her heart was on her family’s homestead, Lone Pine Ranch in Walden, Colorado. In 1958, she married Monte Avery (Buzz) Davis, Jr. in Denver, Colorado. They proudly raised four children and spent their married lives in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Larimer County, Colorado. Jan was a strong role model for her family and friends as she lived every day of her 87 years to the fullest. She will be remembered as a loyal, hard-working wife and mother to many. Her love of the Lord, commitment to volunteerism, creative spirit and love of family will be her lasting legacy. She considered every day a gift and believed that giving back to the community was a God-given privilege. Jan followed her faith throughout her life, serving in the women’s ministry at Calvary Baptist Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming and American Baptist Church in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was also a lifetime member of the Delta Zeta sorority. As a team Jan and Buzz actively volunteered with the Wyoming Girl Scout Council, Boy Scouts, and Larimer County 4-H. Together, Jan and Buzz revitalized the Larimer County 4-H Catch-It-Calf program, touching countless lives along the way. Jan is survived by her family: Alicia of Lincoln, Neb., Mike and Mary of Loveland, Nancy, CJ, and David Mucklow of Steamboat Springs, Andy Mucklow of Fort Collins, Andy and Shelly of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Megan and Brayden Cassidy of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Kortni of Knoxville, Tennessee. She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buzz, parents and her siblings. Services will be held at American Baptist Church, 600 South Shields, Fort Collins, at 11:00 am on Monday, November 14, 2022. Jan will be laid to rest next to Buzz in the Wellington Cemetery. Memorial donation preferences include the Early Childhood Center at CSU and Girl Scouts.