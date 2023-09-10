Obituary: JANET RAE (HELD) SCHMIDT

JANET RAE (HELD) SCHMIDT

February 27, 1943 – August 31, 2023

Janet Rae (Held) Schmidt, 80, of Sterling Colorado, entered Heaven on Thursday, August 31, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m., Monday, September 11, at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with family receiving from 4-6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 12 at Leroy Community Church with Pastor Jared Sonnenberg presiding. Janet will be laid to rest at the Leroy Cemetery.

Janet was born February 27, 1943, in Sterling, Colorado to George F. Held and Nellie (Melvin) Held. She married Charles Schmidt at the Leroy Church on June 6, 1964. They raised their sons, Blaine and Ryan on the 134-year-old Held farm, south of Fleming.

Janet is the great-granddaughter of John G. and Elizabeth (Eiffert) Held. John Held is credited with bringing the practice of summer fallow farming to the Great Plains in 1904. A practice that became popular after the drought of the 1930’s Dust Bowl era and has become a common practice across the plains. The farm is currently being operated by John C. and Elizabeth’s great-great-grandson, Ryan. With the birth of Ryan’s daughter, Hanna RaeLee, the farm has been home to six generations. In 1989, the farm was memorialized as a Colorado Centennial Farm.

Janet was a devoted wife. She was a wonderful mother, and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for her boys. Janet’s love for her granddaughters was immeasurable. Having raised boys, her experience with the girls was one she took with grace, humor, and strength.

Janet had accepted Jesus in her heart at Leroy Community Church where she was a lifelong member. She was also a member of Tri-LC and the Columbine Extension Club. Janet loved to garden. Her flowers and vegetables brought her great joy. As co-owner of Holiday Creations, she was able to share her talents with others.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, George and Nellie Held, In-laws Warren and Luena Schmidt, and brothers-in-law Jack Schaal and Allen Mitchek.

Janet is survived by her husband, Charles Schmidt of Sterling, CO, sons, Blaine (Kay) of Torrington WY, and Ryan (Crystal) of Fleming, CO, granddaughters, Kylie (Spencer) Smith, Kelsey (Cody) Kurth, and Hanna Schmidt, great-grandchildren Lora, Kayo, Adam, Mary, and Ryan Dean Smith, and Evelyn Kurth. She is also survived by her sister Dola (Held) Schaal of Buffalo WY, and sisters-in-law Anita (Ted) Woodhead, Judi Mitchek, and Nancy Schmidt.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Plains, 100 Broadway St. Suite 1A, Sterling, CO 80751 or Leroy Community Church, 34853 CR 14, Fleming, CO 80728.