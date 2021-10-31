Obituary: Janice Frank-Tappy

Janice Frank-Tappy

Provided Photo

April 15, 1963 – September 28, 2021

Janice Kay (Basler) Frank-Tappy, 58, was received into the arms of the Lord and reunited with her late husband Tom and preceding family members on September 28, 2021.

Funeral service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church at 9:30 AM, October 30, 2021 with Pastor Kristie Firme officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Service will be live streamed on facebook.com/tennantfuneralhomes/

Janice was born on April 15, 1963 in Brush, CO to Leo and Mary Ann (Hottinger) Basler. She graduated from Akron High School in 1981. After high school, Janice attended Northeastern Junior College and then began working for Equitable Savings and Loan Association in Sterling in 1982. She started as a teller, promoted to bookkeeper, bookkeeping supervisor, bookkeeper/teller supervisor, assistant manager and assistant vice president. Janice worked there with a focus on serving their customers and being a light in the office.

On June 3, 1989 she married the first love of her life, Thomas John Frank, in Sterling, CO. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and family. On March 20, 1992 she gave birth to her son Daniel Joseph Frank and then July 30, 1994 they were blessed with another son, Joshua Anthony Frank. The boys were the light of their lives and they raised them together until his passing on June 10, 1996. Janice poured herself into raising the boys and passed the love of hunting and fishing from their father onto them. Janice enjoyed being active in all of her son’s activities throughout their childhood. When Josh was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 Janice was by his side being a source of strength and resilience.

Janice was a kind and caring woman who was known for her gentle spirit and infectious smile. She was looking forward to showering her grandchildren with love, Juniper Rose Frank of Daniel and Abbey Frank, born October 9, 2021; and future grandchild of Josh and Josie Frank, due December 25, 2021. She loved spending time with family, gardening and enjoyed the company of her friends and traveling. She especially loved being on the beach. She was also very involved in Christ United Methodist Church.

On May 12, 2000, Janice married Bryan Tappy. They later moved North and West of town to be closer to the farm and enjoy the wide open spaces and prairie sunrise and sunset.

Janice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas; mother Mary Ann; grandparents Adolf and Icle Basler; Charles and Philomene Hottinger, father-in-laws Joseph Frank and Davis Tappy and mother-in-laws Ruby Frank and Gayle Tappy.

Janice is survived by her husband Bryan of Sterling, sons Daniel and wife Abbey of Prairieville, LA and Joshua and wife Josie of Box Elder, SD; father Leo Basler of Akron; sisters and brothers Mary Lee (Donnie) of Greeley; Susan of Duncan, OK; Ed (Leslie); Pat (Tracey); Carol (Rob); Alan (Shantil) all of Akron and Dan (Laura) of Yuma, CO and numerous nieces and nephews that she adored.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Brent’s Place – http://www.brentsplace.org or Christ United Methodist Church care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.