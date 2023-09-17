Obituary: Jay Yount

Jay Yount

Provided Photo

January 15, 1940 – September 5, 2023

Jay Yount, age 83, died September 5th 2023, following a sudden illness, at Community Hospital in Grand Junction Colorado.

Born January 15th, 1940 in Grand Junction Colorado, he was the son of Russell and Hazel (Wise) Yount

Jay attended and graduated Rangley High School, Adams State and Western State colleges, receiving a Master’s degree in Physical Education.

Jay was employed by School District 51 as a Physical Education teacher for 32 years. Beginning his career in Gateway Colorado, then Riverside 1ST through 8TH grade, Fruita Middle, and finishing his career at Fruitvale grade school.

Jay was a member of the Eagles Club, where he enjoyed playing poker at least twice a week.

Jay enjoyed cattle ranching, steer wrestling, and team roping in his time away from work. Jay was a friendly man with a funny jokester personality. Jay was a very hardworking man and took pride in his work ethic.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Hazel Wise, Aunts and Uncles; Audrey and Carl Baker, I.H. & Marian Teague, Phyllis & Foster Barker, Tom & Lois Wise, Donald Wise, Jake & June Vaughn, and Goldie Yount.

Jay is survived by, his wife of 32 years, Nancy Sitton, sons, Dale (Sherlyn) Smith, Terry (Stacia) Smith, Allen (Mindy) Sitton, daughters, Linda Chapin, Diane (Denny) Sitton, Robin (Dan) Fritzlan, 24 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 24 great great grandchildren. First cousins, Jim & Linda Barker and family, Carolyn & Charlene Barker, Larry & Marian Barker, Tom & Vicky Glaser & family, Roger Stevens, Wayne Wise, Helmut & Carla Wise. Aunt, Elisabeth Wise.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday September 23rd at 11:00 am at Browns Cremation & Funeral Services, 904 N 7TH Street Grand Junction Colorado 81501.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in the name of Jay Yount to: https://kidsaidcolorado.org/donate