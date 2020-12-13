Obituary: JEAN CASTOR

JEAN CASTOR

JEAN CASTOR,

85

July 29, 1935 – December 5, 2020

Sterling, Colorado

Jean Castor died peacefully in the Sterling hospital, Saturday, December 5, 2020 after a very brief but very courageous battle with illness. Services for Jean will be held at First Baptist Church in Sterling on Saturday, December 12 at 1:00 pm, with a graveside service following at the New Raymer Cemetery.

Loma Jean Walker Castor was born in Sterling at St. Benedict’s Hospital on July 29, 1935 to Ben and Vera (Silvis) Walker, the first of four siblings. She graduated from New Raymer High School in 1953 and attended Central Business College in Denver. While in Denver, Jean lived with her life-long friend, Lorraine McEndaffer Delcamp, and worked at Denver Theater.

Jean married Vern McEndaffer December 18, 1954, and they had three sons, Guy Laverne, Bret Allen, and Cody Ben. Jean assisted her dad with bookkeeping at both Walker Texaco and Walker Elevator for many years and worked at New Raymer School and then Prairie School after the reorganization of the district, as the office manager, secretary, and bookkeeper until 1971.

She was highly active at the school supporting the students and teachers and sponsoring countless activities. Jean took students on many outings, in addition to efficiently handling all of her obligations in the office, always with a bright and cheerful smile and attitude.

Jean married Gary Castor on December 29, 1971 in Bridgeport, Nebraska, at Lorraine and Jerry Delcamp’s home. She added another son to her family with Kurt Olin Castor, and Gary and Jean raised their four sons on their farm and ranch in Buckingham. The couple bought a home and moved to Sterling in 2005.

Jean and Gary spent many hours on the upkeep of their place, and Jean was an integral part of the farming and ranching operation. She kept an impeccable home.

The couple loved to go to the lake, and Gary bought Jean a boat for her birthday one summer. They spent many a summer with family and good friends at Jackson Lake and Lake McConaughy. Jean and Gary were avid card players, traveling to Wheatland, Wyoming several times a year to play in the big gin rummy tournament, and played cards at the Silver Dollar for over thirty years, in addition to countless hours of playing cards with family and friends at their home. Jean had a weekly Friday afternoon card game with her good friends Jan Bornhoft, Kitty Samber, and Lana Hahn up until just the two weeks before her death.

Jean and Gary rarely missed a fair where their grandchildren were showing livestock and were their constant support at all of their FFA events and pageants. Jean and Gary followed their grandchildren all over Colorado, Nebraska, and Wyoming, and from Las Vegas to Orlando to Hawaii to watch them play sports. Jean’s home was always the hub for her children, grandchildren, and extended family, and she provided massive amounts of freshly popped popcorn every visit!

Jean is survived by her sons Guy (Rose) McEndaffer of New Raymer, Bret (Tina) McEndaffer of Sterling, Cody (Dolly) McEndaffer of Sterling, and Kurt (Dina) Castor of Steamboat Springs, and her sister Dorene (Sonny) Branning of Kosciusko, MS, brother Jim (Deb) Walker of New Raymer, and sister-in-law Con Walker of New Raymer. Jean had ten grandchildren, Brandon and Cheyenne McEndaffer, Megan and Jerry Sharp, Kelsie and Andrew Kapple; Blair and Mike Aimone, Britt and Morgan Pratt; Dylan and Kimberly Harford, Erin Harford and Robby Knorr, Sky and Tanner Stromberger; Katie Castor and Benjamin Castor, and eleven great grandchildren, Addison and Casen Sharp, Jolie Rae McEndaffer, Kasey Aimone, Paige, Walker, and Hudson Pratt, Noah Harford, and Rylan, Zooey, and Mosley Knorr. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews and loving friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Gary, her parents Ben and Vera, and her brother Blaine Walker.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Weld Drylanders for the New Raymer Fair.