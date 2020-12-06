Obituary: JEAN HUBLER

JEAN HUBLER, 85

December 7, 1934 – October 18, 2020

Brush , Colorado

Jean Hubler, 85, of Brush, Colorado passed away October 18, 2020 at Colorado Plains Medical Center, Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Jean was born December 7, 1934 at ·Marshall, Wyoming to Lester & Edna (Simmons) Emerson. Jean attended school in Medicine Bow, Wyoming, graduating in 1952.

Jean married Ernie Smith in Raton, New Mexico in 1954. Jean and Erne were married until Ernies death in 1970.

Jean married George Hubler in Greeley, Colorado in 1990.

Jean worked for Weisbart & Company & Cargill Meats until retirement.

Jean is survived by one son Charlie (Shauna) Smith, Brush, Colorado, step daughter Kathy (Tom) Schultz, Atlanta, Georgia, step son Tracy (Carlene) Smith, Brush, Colorado, step daughter Pam Wingstrom, Spanaway, Washington, step son Mark (Barb) Hubler, Tacoma, Washington, one

sister Ruth Newkirk, Riverton, Wyoming, one sister in law Betty Emerson, Brush, Colorado and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews & great grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Ernie, step sons Jerry Smith & Rick Hubler, second husband George Hubler, siblings, Clarice Rushing, Reva Jackosn, Geraldine Blakesley, Si Emerson, Sherril Emerson, Ode Emerson, Glen Emerson, Llyod (Possum) Emerson, Don Emerson & Beverly Larson.