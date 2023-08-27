Obituary: Jeffery Gregerson

Jeffery Gregerson

Provided Photo

November 10, 1958 – August 12, 2023

Jeff passed away peacefully August 12,2023 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska from an aggressive pneumonia.

Jeff was born November 10, 1958, in Longmont, Colorado to Francis Gregerson and Phyllis (Wilmot) Gregerson, the youngest of three children. He attended Longmont Seventh Day Adventist grade school, he graduated high school from Platte Valley Academy (1978) in Shelton, Nebraska

Jeff was involved in Gregerson Dairy, enjoyed farming, the Denver Broncos, Nuggets, rodeo, drag racing. He loved the Eagles and saw them many times in concert.

Jeff was preceded in death by his daughter Jillian Gregerson, Father Francis Gregerson. Jeff is survived by his mother Phyllis (Jean) Gregerson, Longmont Colorado, brother Kenny Gregerson (Barb), Longmont, Colorado, sister Debbie Darnall (Terry) Alvarado, Texas, sons Chad Gregerson, Brandon Gregerson both of Omaha, Nebraska, many cousins’ aunts and uncles.

No services are planned per his request, to honor his memory, play your favorite Eagles song, turn it up and sing along.