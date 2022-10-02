Obituary: Jeffrey A. Miller

Jeffrey A. Miller

July 20, 1951 – September 9, 2022

Jeffrey Alan Miller, 71, of Wellington, Colorado passed away on September 9, 2022, at home.

Jeff was born July 20, 1951, at PVH in Fort Collins, Colorado to parents Charles P. and Alice L. Miller. He grew up in North Fort Collins and graduated from Poudre High School in 1969 then served in the United States Army for 2 tours in the Vietnam War. After his service, he returned to Colorado for a short time before relocating to Ohio to attend The Ohio State University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science with a 4.0 and gained a lifelong obsession with Ohio State football. Go Buckeyes!

After college, Jeff returned to his hometown of Fort Collins and worked at the Out of Bounds where he fell in love with the service industry. He then pursued this passion for 6 years in Olympia, Washington learning the highest standards of the industry before settling back in Wellington, CO to manage the Sundance Saloon, where he met Carol Erikson who he would spend the rest of his life with.

Jeff owned, managed, and consulted for dozens of restaurants in Northern Colorado. The most notable were Archer’s Backstreet Bar, Paris on the Poudre, Casa de los Amigos, and Pappy’s Corner Pub. Throughout his life, he also bred, raised, and showed Champion Texas Longhorn Cattle, which was his livelihood besides the restaurant industry.

Jeff had a very charming personality and was known as very realistic type of man. He was outgoing and even sensible in nature. His employees and family looked to him for mentorship, and he always looked out for those around him.

Jeff is survived by his daughter, Alison Miller; wife, Carol Erikson; brother, Daniel Miller; sister, Molly Miller; and close cousins, Mike Miller, Terry Draper, and Jacque Wheatley Miller.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Windsong Estate Event Center in Severance, Colorado. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences with his family.