Obituary: Jeffrey “Jeff” Rasmussen

Jeffrey "Jeff" Rasmussen

Jeffrey “Jeff” Rasmussen, 55

October 24, 1965 – August 11, 2021

Greeley, Colorado

Jeffrey Kirk Rasmussen “Jeff”, 55, of Longmont, died August 11, 2021 in Greeley, Colorado, the victim of an automobile accident. He was born October 24, 1965 in Longmont to Famuer Bruce Sr. and Sherry Lee (Glantz) Rasmussen. Jeff graduated from Skyline High School and then attended both Colorado State University – Pueblo and Adams State College. He received Bachelor of Science degrees in both Economics and Finance and minored in Accounting all while playing linebacker and running back on the University football teams. On December 15, 1990, he married Sherri Lynn Clark, of Alamosa, at First Lutheran Church in Longmont. They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary last year. Nothing meant more to Jeff than his family and the Lord. He is survived by his wife Sherri of Longmont, daughters Jennifer Rademacher of Berthoud and Jalynn Rasmussen of Longmont, son-in-law Greg Rademacher, and granddaughter Johnna Jo Rademacher. He was a model of genuineness and Godliness and was a strong foundation to his family. He leaves to them a legacy of a life dedicated to hard work, sacrifice, generosity, and humility. Jeff farmed in the Longmont area for more than 30 years. He was honored to farm with his father, uncles and brother. In 2001, Jeff was the top Colorado Coors Barley Grower of the Year and the Boulder County Conservationist of the Year from the Boulder County Soil Conservation Service. He was also Western Sugar Grower of the Year in 1990. Jeff raised hogs, sheep, and cattle and was known in the area for great 4-H hogs. Jeff was a 4-H leader and mentored many farm kids in the area. He was very active in the farm community in both Boulder and Weld counties. He was a member of the Young Farmers Association and the Longmont Sirloin Club. He served on the boards of American Pride Co-op, Agfinity, and Colorado Farm Bureau. He continued a family tradition of service on the board of directors of the Boulder and White Rock Ditch Company. He was actively involved in the Boulder County Fair each year and served as the Swine Superintendent in 2008. Jeff worked as the County Executive Director for the USDA Farm Service Agency in Morgan County from 2011 to 2020 and then in Weld County from 2020 until his death. Jeff is also survived by his parents Famuer and Sherry Rasmussen of Longmont; his brother Famuer Rasmussen Jr. and his wife, Carmen of Longmont; his sister Nanette Klibbe and her husband, Jim of Longmont; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his uncles and farming partners Leonard Rasmussen and Charles Rasmussen. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 24 at Longmont Mountain View Cemeter y. A reception will follow the services on the original Rasmussen homestead. Share condolences at http://www.howemortuary.com