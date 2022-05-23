Obituary: Jess Alexander

March 29, 1932 – February 12, 2022

Farmer, Ditch Rider and Rancher Jess Alexander passed away on February 12, 2022 at the age of 89 from Covid-19 at Good Samaritan hospital in Lafayette, Colorado.

Jess was born in Canfield, located just northeast of the Town of Erie. He was a Share Cropper, Farmer, Rancher, Ditch Rider and Korean War Veteran who contributed much to the Farming and Ranching community.

Please join his friends at 11975 Kenosha Rd. Erie CO 80516 on Saturday May 28th 2022 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. to share stories and enjoy memories of Jess who passed 2/12/2022. We will also share his favorite foods (donuts and coffee) as well as snacks and refreshments.