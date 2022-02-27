Obituary: JOHN CLARENCE OSTER

JOHN CLARENCE OSTER

August 4, 1931 – February 21, 2022

John Clarence Oster, 90, of Kersey passed away February 21, 2022 at Grace Pointe in Greeley. He was born on August 4, 1931 to John F. and Hallie (Werkheiser) Oster in LaSalle, CO. The Osters were Germans-from-Russia who settled in Weld County. John C., the third youngest child, was a hard worker and creatively pieced together resources to achieve the impossible. Growing up, he attended the Skyview School, rode horses to school and helped the schoolteacher with chores. John C. enjoyed playing games at recess; baseball was his favorite. Many knew John for his quick-witted sense of humor. John C. completed his education and graduated the eighth grade. His pastimes included resurrecting a bicycle with his brothers and learning the skills of agriculture. The family came together in the evenings to listen to the radio and share a great big bowl of popcorn.

John C. met the love of his life at the age of 11, when Janet S. Lapp joined her grandpa to visit the neighbors and help with harvest. They learned to trust each other’s character and found common ground through respecting the simple way of life. John C. asked Janet to a movie and the rest is history. While they were dating, John C. worked at the hay mill in Keenesburg. They married on November 29, 1953. at St. John’s with a cake and ice cream reception served in the church basement.

John C. worked on the Seldon’s Ranch for two years as a rancher. From there, John C. changed jobs to work for Ruben Herbst’s dairy and Western Wood Works Company; during which, John C. and Janet welcomed their daughter Glenda. Then they found the Latham Reservoir farm of 80 acres. It was here where they welcomed their son John H. They moved to Galeton and during this time, John C. worked nights at the sugar beet factory and farmed during the day. The Osters moved back to the LaSalle area to farm. During the seventeen years on this farm, John C. and Janet welcomed their youngest children Pamela, Cory, and Shannon. Then the Oster’s sold their milking cows, moved to their current farm, and John C. began working at the ditch company. He worked at the ditch company until he was injured and became a full-time farmer. He always helped neighbors with farming and mechanical work, never ceasing to lend a helping hand. He was deemed an expert on rebuilding tractors and making general repairs in his “down time.”

Over the years, John C. experienced the goodness of love and faithfulness as he and Janet celebrated 68 years of marriage, raised five children, and helped to raise grandchildren when life’s hardships presented themselves. It was playing with the grandkids that kept him young at heart, because he taught them his orneriness and pranks. John C. and Janet modeled a stable marriage balanced with love and commitment which included daily shenanigans.

John C. was proceeded in death by his dad (John F.), his mom (Hallie), his brothers (Lewis, Floyd, Richard, Ivan, and Jim), sisters (Joy and Ruth), daughter in law Edie Oster, and grandchild Jamie Bauer. He is survived by his wife, Janet, his brother Ted, his children Glenda (Jon Kontour), John H. (Debi Oster), Pamela (Rob Bauer), Cory, and Shannon (James Rines), his grandchildren Nickie Hurley, Scottie Cox, T J Cox, John R. Oster, Hiedie Rulla, Wendi Oster, ToryAnn Bauer, Nina Mullis, and Conrad Sutton. John C. was blessed to have eight great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at St. John’s United Church of Christ at 10:00 am March 2, 2022, followed by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall back at St. John’s. Memorial gifts are being made in John C. Oster’s name to St. John’s United Church of Christ 3815 W. 20th St. Greeley, CO.