Obituary: JOHN CLARK MOEN

JOHN CLARK MOEN

March 29, 1958 – September 8, 2022

With the beautiful surroundings of his beloved Moen Ranch in Virginia Dale CO., John passed unexpectedly on Thursday September 8th with his loving wife Diane and his children Breann and Tad by his side.

His childhood memories were of times roaming the ranch with his cousins and his best friend, Shawn Hoff. He later got to enjoy his beautiful mountains when he and Diane made the ranch their home. He loved to entertain every holiday, birthday and special occasion and took delight in taking any new visitor for a tour of the Moen Ranch. Friends and family enjoyed many fun times at the Moen home.

John was born on March 29,1958 to John Clark and Letha B. Moen. He attended the Virginia Dale Elementary School, Cache la Poudre Jr. High in Laporte CO, graduating from Poudre High School in the Class of 1976. He attended Casper Jr. College in Casper WY where he was a member of the College Rodeo Association. John participated as a Saddle Bronc and Bull rider throughout his high school and college days. He spent much of his early years as a logger and welder before becoming a Ditch Superintendent for several Irrigation Companies, providing water for the surrounding farming communities and municipalities. He was still holding this position at the time of his passing.

Diane Lynn Schott and John were married October 18, 1980 in Ft Collins CO. As a family joke, John never did let Diane forget she picked the opening day of hunting season as their wedding day. He was incredibly proud of his family and his grandsons, Triston and Trygg were the light of his life. They thought their “Papa John” was the best and you usually saw them riding in the side by side with him checking fence, cattle or just spending time together. John cherished these times he had with his boys.

He was an avid hunter and looked forward to any hunting expedition he was invited too, regardless of where it was. He especially looked forward to the trips to Texas when his son Tad and his friends, Larry and Rock, from Tennessee and Kentucky joined him. Many of his friends had the opportunity to hunt with him on the ranch and considered it a privilege to have him as their guide. Not always successful, most of them just considered a day of hunting with John a learning experience.

John was preceded in death by his father Clark, his mother Letha and his grandson Brantley Clark Alber

He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Diane. His children and their spouses., son; Tad and Jessie Moen of Wellington CO., daughter; Breann and Brandon Alber of Wellington CO., His two grandsons, Triston Moen and Trygg Alber. Sister Vicki Uthmann and family and his lifelong friend Shawn Hoff {Pam.}

John will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends.

Service/Celebration of Life in honor of John was held on Sunday September 18th at the Wind Song Event Center at 2:OOPM.