Obituary: JOHN JAMES FRITZLER

JOHN JAMES FRITZLER

Provided Photo

May 17, 1957 – June 12, 2023

John James Fritzler, 66, of Greeley, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2023 at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. He was born May 17, 1957 in Greeley to Paul and Bertha (Schmidt) Fritzler in Greeley. John grew up in Windsor and graduated from Windsor High School in 1975 and was active with Future Farmers of America. He worked for Landmark Builders as an Estimator, for the Town of Windsor as a mechanic for 14 years and was a lifelong farmer. On June 6, 1997 he married Karen Zimbelman at Bethel Lutheran Church in Windsor. John was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. He was the leader of the John Fritzler Polka Band for 37 years playing in venues all around the area. John played the accordion, was an avid reader, enjoyed photography and was quite the joke teller.

John is survived by his wife, Karen Fritzler of Greeley; his sister, Kathie McDermed of Greeley; his nieces and nephews, Tara Heginbottom and husband Derek of Loveland, Kristin Dexter and husband David of Greeley, John C. Fritzler of Kersey and Katie Fritzler of Greeley and 4 great nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Paul and Rick Fritzler.

A Life Celebration will be held at 11:00a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Windsor. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 W. 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634.

Friends may send condolences to the family at adamsoncares.com