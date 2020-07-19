Obituary: John Kearney

John Kearney

John Kearney

January 16, 1948 – July 13, 2020 John E. Kearney, 72 of Overton passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. John was born January 16, 1948 in Lexington to John M. and Marjorie (Naprstek) Kearney. John graduated from St. Ann’s High School with the class of 1966. After graduation John worked for some area farmers until he entered the US Army in January of 1968. After serving his country he was later honorably discharged. John was united in marriage to Karen Carpenter, and to this union a daughter, Rachel was born. The couple would later divorce. John then worked as a welder at Perkins Manufacturing and later as a salesman for Big Valley and Behlen Manufacturing. John traveled all over the country to many farm shows as a salesman. He was awarded the forty year club honor working for Behlen. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, his church, going out to eat but most of all talking to people wherever he went. Survivors include his daughter, Rachel and husband Paul Mandelko of Chadron, two grandchildren: Mae and Marshal of Chadron one brother, David and his wife Paula of Overton, two sisters: Ann and husband Ron Balthazor of Lexington and Mary Simmerman of Plattsmouth. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews extended family and many friends. John is preceded in death by his mother and father, a sister Margaret “Maggie” Kearney, two nephews: Alec Simmerman and Adam Larson and a niece, Kylie Kearney. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington. A Rosary will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Matt Koperski and Father Jose Chavez, officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the St. Ann’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com