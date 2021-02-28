Obituary: JOHN LAPP

JOHN LAPP

Provided Photo

JOHN LAPP, 97

February 20, 1923 – February 5, 2021

Holyoke, Colorado

John Lapp, 97, of Holyoke, CO died on February 5, 2021 at his home following a battle with skin cancer. He was born February 20, 1923 in Hillrose, CO, to Jacob and Anna Marie Bath (Bott) Lapp. The eighth child of eleven in the family, John grew up helping on the family farms in the Windsor, CO area as well as south of Kersey, CO. In 1936, he graduated from the eighth grade at Valley View School just south of Kersey, CO.

John enlisted in the United States Navy on October 28, 1942 and served until January 15, 1946. He participated in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater of Operations aboard the USS LST 460 as a Motor Machinist’s Mate First Class. The LST received the Navy Unit Commendation and earned five battle stars during World War II service before being sunk by a Japanese Kamikaze attack at Mindoro in the Philippine Islands on December 21, 1944. In 2020, John celebrated his 37th LST 460 reunion in Titusville, FL.

On June 10, 1949, John married Marjorie Ellen Boat at the Jennings Street Baptist Church in Greeley, CO and together, they farmed for 49 years, raising crops and milking cows near Gill, Weldona, Wiggins, Fort Morgan, Yuma and last near Wray CO. John and Marjorie were blessed with 59 years of marriage until her passing on November 11, 2008.

After retirement, John enjoyed restoring old tractors and travelling to antique farm shows across America. He was an Allis-Chalmers fan. John was a member of the American Agriculture Movement and attended its conventions each year. In 1979, he drove a tractor in the Tractorcade to Washington D.C. along with other farmers from across the nation. John loved to travel and did not care where he went, he just wanted to go! A highlight of his life was enjoying an Honor Flight Veterans trip to Washington, D.C. in 2011 accompanied by his son, Jim.

Those left to cherish his memory are his five children: Cheryl Showalter (David) of Canon City, CO, Linda Lapp (Todd Vaughn) of Wray, CO, Richard Lapp of Brush CO, James Lapp (Marcita) of Holyoke, CO and Diane Lapp of Lawrence, KS. Five grandchildren: Curt Lapp (Jessica) of Wray, CO, Kristin Tryhane (Gerald) of Whispering Pines, NC, Michael Lapp (Cynthia) of Brush, CO, and Jacob Lapp (Diane) of Winchester, VA, and Erin Bremer of LaVista, NE. Fourteen great grandchildren: Taylor, Kahlee, Braydon, Cayden, Maddysen, and Caysn (Mr. John) Lapp, Haley and Ainsley Tryhane, Evelyn, Lucille, Jacqueline and Hallie Lapp and Samuel and Joshua Lapp.

John had the love of working and caring for the land. His value of hard work will be long remembered by his family and friends.

A Receiving of Friends and Family will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Schmidt-Jones Funeral Home in Wray, CO.

Funeral services will be held at the Church of the Nazarene in Wray, CO on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Ben Beckner. Interment will be held at the Grandview Cemetery in Wray, CO. Memorials can be made to the Wray Church of the Nazarene Youth and Children’s Ministries.

Schmidt-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.