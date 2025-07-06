Obituary: JOHN MELVIN MCCLURE JR.

JOHN MELVIN MCCLURE JR.

Provided Photo

May 28, 1938 – June 13, 2025

John Melvin McClure Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and community member, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 13, 2025.

Born on May 28, 1938, at the family home in Fort Collins, Colorado, John was the son of John Sr. and Loretta (Cogswell) McClure. From a young age, he embraced the ranching life, working alongside his father and operating a equipment and by the age of eight was already

considered a full member of the ranch crew. John’s ranching roots led to a lifetime of passion and service to the agricultural community, 4-H and FFA Programs.

John graduated from Timnath High School in 1956 and married Joyce Rein. He attended Colorado State University studying architecture, but his heart remained with the land and the family business. After two years he returned to manage the family ranch and support his father’s John Deere dealership in Ft. Collins, CO, which would launch his lifelong career in the tractor and implement industry.

During his career he was VP of Craig Taylor Equipment in Anchorage, owned and operated a ranch in St. Ignatius, MT and retired from Triple W Equipment in Kalispell, MT in 2003 as well as a being a lifelong Mason and Shriner.

In 1976 John married the love of his life, Kathleen, his wife of 49 years, in Anchorage, AK. Together they raised a beautiful family and never faltered in their love and devotion to each other.

Of all his accomplishments, John was most proud of his family. He was the loving father of five children: Regina (Rex) Bivens of Wellington, CO; Rebecca McClure; Mitch (Monica) McClure of Ronan, MT; Ean (Maggie) McClure of Lakeside, MT and Sarah (Travis) Lynch of Kalispell, MT. He was a proud grandfather to seven grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren.

John is also survived by his sisters, Elaine (Ted) Oster of Colorado and Ann

(Bob) Berg of Alaska.

John was preceded in death by his parents John Sr. and Loretta, daughter Rebecca and siblings Virginia (Ginger) and James.

A memorial service is planned at Canvas Church, 255 Summit Ridge Dr., Kalispell on July 11 at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Shriner’s Hospital For

Children: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/campaign/693535/donate