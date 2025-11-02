Obituary: John Michael “Mike” Amircarella

John Michael "Mike" Amircarella

Provided Photo

May 5, 1955 – October 20, 2025

John Michael “Mike” Amicarella, 70, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Fort Collins, Colorado, on October 20, 2025, leaving a “Big Mike”-sized hole in the hearts of all who knew and loved his laugh, his hugs, and his larger-than-life personality.

Born on May 5, 1955, in Littlefield, Texas, Mike spent his childhood in Steamboat Springs and Estes Park, Colorado, with his parents, Carmen and Lawrence “Mic” Amicarella. An avid outdoorsman from a young age, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and participating in Boy Scouts. A dedicated student, Mike graduated from the prestigious United States Naval Academy in 1978 and earned his naval flight wings a year later from NAS Pensacola. He served with distinction for 20 years as a Naval helicopter pilot, flying the Sikorsky SH-3 Sea King and transitioned to the SH-60 Seahawk. His passion for special missions led him to orders at the Naval Strike Warfare Center in Fallon, Nevada, which was the highlight of his Naval career. Along the way he earned the distinguished call sign, “Animal.” He retired as a Commander in 1997.

After his military service, Mike embarked on a second career with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, serving as a Regional Aviation Manager and Helicopter Inspector Pilot. For over two decades, he ensured the safety, effectiveness and efficiency of wildland fire and aviation operations that supported the Bureau’s mission to serve Native communities, as well as on state and federal lands. He mentored countless firefighters and pilots, earning widespread respect for his expertise, dedication, and commitment to aviation safety.

Mike was deeply involved in his local community in Northwest Fort Collins. He served on the Wellington Fire Protection District Fire Board, was Vice President of the Shamrock Irrigation Association, represented the Colorado Farm Bureau in Delta County, and was an active member of American Legion Post 176 and the Buckeye Community Club. He was a beloved leader, neighbor, and friend whose presence enriched the lives of many.

Despite his many professional accomplishments, Mike chose to live a life defined not by titles, but by character. He found joy in cattle ranching on the western slope at Kuntz Ranch, hunting and fishing with his son and grandsons, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. He cherished quiet moments at home with his wife Jane, their black lab Fia, two horses, and their cat Bootsie. Together, Jane and Mike shared countless adventures, including rafting through the Grand Canyon, walking the Camino de Santiago in Spain four times, hiking in Northern Italy, and enjoying biannual trips to Mexico and the Caribbean with close friends.

Mike will be remembered for his boisterous spirit, vibrant sense of humor, and unwavering love for his family and friends. His presence inspired those around him to be better. He was humble, hardworking, and exceptionally intelligent, carrying his wisdom with quiet, noble humility.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jane Lopez; his son, James Amicarella; daughter, Courey Laube; former spouse, Nancy Whitehouse; stepdaughter, Marley Mardock; grandchildren, Austin, Jack, James, and Nora “the Great”; sisters, Toni and Susan Amicarella; stepsister, Cindy Riegel; and his extended Naval family, including the Homans and Godson Declan Homan, the Foleys, McCarthys, and LaRues. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmen and Mic, and his legendary black lab, Topaz, who held a special place in his heart.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be held on Sunday, November 9, 2025, from 1–4 p.m. at The Covey in North Fort Collins. In honor of Mike’s deep appreciation for the cowboy way of life, guests are encouraged to wear their best western attire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Post 176, the Combat Recovery Foundation, Freedom Hunters, or the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

“It’s those changes in latitudes, changes in attitudes, nothing remains quite the same.”

-Jimmy Buffet