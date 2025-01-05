Obituary: John Morris

John Morris

July 4, 1954 – December 26, 2024

John Morris, 70, a long-time resident of Haxtun, CO passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

John was born July 4, 1954 to Lawrence and Donna Morris in Hill City, KS. As a child, John’s family moved to Sterling, CO, where he spent his childhood fishing, hunting, and riding horses. During his youth, he was exposed to the ranching lifestyle and his love for livestock began.

In High School, John was active in football, FFA, and Rodeo Club. John graduated from Sterling High in 1972. John’s involvement in Rodeo Club led him to meet his future wife, Mickie Fiscus. On February 25, 1977, John and Mickie were married and began their life and family in Holyoke, CO where John worked for Don Lebsack at his feedlot and cow-calf operation.

While in Holyoke, John and Mickie welcomed their first child, a daughter Brandy. John’s work moved him to Lamar, CO, and in 1979 they welcomed a son Justin. His time in Lamar was short, when his job with Lebsack’s then moved them to Sterling where he and his family lived until 1984.

In 1984, John’s passion for cattle and animal husbandry led him to Haxtun, CO where he took on a role managing the Anderson Inc. feedlot, which later became known as Zion Farms. John spent the last 40 years of his life working in this role while growing and managing his own cow/calf operation. Over his 40 years in the Haxtun community, John’s knowledge and expertise of animal health became well known and he was frequently called upon by neighbors to share insight on animal health issues they were experiencing.

John worked hard to provide for his family and took great pride in a job well done. He had a special gift with livestock and passed his passion down to his children and grandchildren. Most importantly John was a man of faith, always leading by example on how to live a life of integrity, and prayed daily for his family and friends. John loved his family and will be greatly missed.

John is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Donna as well as his brother Donald Morris.

John is survived by his loving wife Mickie of 48 years; daughter Brandy and her son Brock of Haxtun, CO; son Justin, wife Arianne and their sons Kalin and Hayden of Fort Collins, CO; brothers Alan and wife Shari of Amarillo, TX; Jim and wife Lee Ann of Haxtun, CO; brother-in-law Rex Fiscus of New Raymer, CO and many nephews, nieces and close friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2025 from 4-6 p.m., at the Tennant Funeral Home, Sterling, CO. A funeral service for John will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2025 at the Fairfield Covenant Church North of Haxtun, CO. Burial and graveside service will be Saturday January 4th at 11:00 a.m. at the New Raymer Cemetery, New Raymer, CO.

Memorials may be made to the John Morris Memorial Fund to fund a scholarship for students pursuing a degree in Agriculture c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.