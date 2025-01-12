Obituary: John Quade

John Quade

Provided Photo

July 17, 1954 – December 9, 2024

John Robert Quade, born on July 17, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on December 9, 2024, after a courageous battle with colon cancer.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Marjorie Quade, and his sister Barbara Quade. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Linda, and their son Kipp. He also leaves behind his siblings: Cathy Quade-Crane of Montrose, Colorado; Skip Quade (Jeani) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Kurt Quade (Betsy) of Hanford, California; Patti Quade-Hocking (Randy) of Windsor, Colorado; and Ruth Quade (Dave) of Greeley, Colorado.

John spent much of his childhood in Denver, Colorado, where he developed a deep love for the outdoors that would remain a defining part of his life. As the middle child of seven siblings, he brought energy and humor to family life with his mischievous spirit and wry sense of humor. Summers were often spent on his grandparents’ farm in Torrington, Wyoming. It was there that his grandmother instilled in him a love for gardening and taught him the art of cultivating plants—a passion that would grow into one of the cornerstones of his life.

A skilled builder by trade, John’s craftsmanship left an enduring legacy through the many structures he created over the years. His work spanned personal residences, commercial buildings, parks, and churches—each reflecting his meticulous attention to detail and dedication to quality. One of his proudest accomplishments was building his own home in Parker, Colorado—a true testament to his talent and ingenuity. Later in life, John established a farm in Fort Lupton, Colorado, where he combined his construction expertise with his love for agriculture.

Gardening was one of John’s greatest passions. An avid gardener with a particular interest in specialty vegetables and cut flowers, he found immense joy in cultivating the land and sharing its bounty with others. He especially loved growing giant heirloom tomatoes and stunning gladioli flowers. A longtime member of the Colorado Dahlia Society, John served the organization in various capacities over the years, including as president. He took immense pride in mentoring new members and found special satisfaction in seeing them thrive under his guidance. Winning “Best of Show” awards for his dahlias brought him recognition and opportunities to share his knowledge and enthusiasm with others.

John loved holidays. He frequently entertained his family with delicious food and beautifully crafted sweets. He loved baking. John hosted an annual pumpkin carving party. His was always the most intricate design.

John’s life was defined by hard work, creativity, and a profound connection to nature. Whether through the homes he built or the gardens he nurtured, he enriched both landscapes and lives. May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to Sarah Cannon Fund at the American Cancer Society.