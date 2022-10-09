Obituary: John Schalnus

John Schalnus

Provided Photo

October 18, 1941 – September 21, 2022

John Ray Schalnus, 80, was called home to be with the Lord on Sep. 21, 2022. He was born on Oct. 18, 1941, to Otto and Mollie (Foos) Schalnus in Oak Creek, CO. He grew up just south of Yampa hoeing spinach and lettuce with his family. In 1960, John’s class was the last graduating class from Yampa Union High. Through middle school and high school John was a great athlete playing football and basketball. He served 6 months active duty in the Army. He made a living doing what he loved. He worked side by side with his brother, Jerry, growing what would become Schalnus Brothers Ranch. John took a while to find a woman who was as tough as he was but he finally found Patricia (Pat). They met in 1981while she was up helping a friend load hay. They were married July 17, 1982 and were blessed with three children.

John was known to be a tough cowboy. He could tell many stories about breaking horses to ride and teams to pull. His animals were his number one priority and he took great pride in them. He was the first one all the neighbors called when they needed help getting work done. He worked hard all his life but never once complained. He was doing what he truly loved.

John also enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his younger years, he spent a lot of his falls over in the White River in a wall tent hunting elk. After he was married and had kids they would take a family pack trip into the Flat Tops every year. These trips were the only vacation that he would take. He was a simple man and loved the beauty of his home and where it sat.

John had a strong faith and was an active member of Mountain Valley Lutheran Church. His and Pat’s house was the location for many church services.

His survivors include; daughter, Shanna Lewis (Walt Church); son, Joe (Kristi) Schalnus; daughter, Katie (Mike) Miller; grandchildren, Taylore, Kayla, Jett, Cora, Emma, Abigail, Waylon, and Erin; brother, Jerry Schalnus; sisters, Marilyn Butterbaugh, Ruth (Toots) Wince, Carol Bittle. Along with nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; his parents; brother, Jim; sister, Arlene; son-in-law, Cary Lewis.

Contributions can be made in his memory to Mountain Valley Lutheran Church in Eagle, CO, in care of Grant Mortuary, 621 Yampa Ave., Craig, Colorado 81625.