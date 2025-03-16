Obituary: John Sholes Arends Jr.

John Sholes Arends Jr.

Provided Photo

December 14, 1941 – February 9, 2025

Siblings: Reva Joan Lapsley ( deceased) & Bonnie Lee Arends

John attended high school in Aurora & 1 1/2 years at CSU before enlisting in the Army. John worked for Pinkard Construction & Fiore & Sons as a heavy equipment operator. He retired in 2010. John was a long time member of Colorado POA club where he enjoyed watching son Jay & daughter Janae ride their POA’s. John also loved attending farm auctions buying & re-selling equipment. John is survived by his wife of 53 years, son Jay, daughter Janae, son-in-law DJ, sister Bonnie & several nieces & nephews. Celebration of life to be held at a later date.