Johnie Vaughn

Provided Photo

December 15, 1935 – September 24, 2023

Johnie Vaughn, Henderson Colorado, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at his home.

Vaughn Angus Farms was started in 1964 with the purchase of 5 head of cattle. That year they traveled to Sedalia, Colorado and purchased an additional 15 head of registered Angus heifers. He built his herd to 220 head which supplemented his children and grandchildren’s 4-H show career. He managed numerous pastures and produced hay and sudex to feed his herd.

In January of 1964, Johnie moved to Henderson where he developed the business now known as Vaughn Concrete Products. The company began by manufacturing precast concrete septic tanks and has since expanded to include three production facilities located in Henderson, Colorado, Amarillo, Texas, and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Johnie was also active and served in his community; a Prime Rib Club member, on the board of the Soil Conservation, member of the Colorado Angus Association, a 4-H leader for the Stardusters 4-H Club, and the PTA president at Henderson School. He was a current member of the Henderson Community Church.

He is survived by:

Wife of 67 years: Pat (Hahn) Vaughn

Daughter: Cindi (Rob) Rule, their children; Jennifer (Brian) Brenneman and their children, Sam and Beckett; Tyson (Amber) Rule and their children; Madison, Makenzie, and Maverick.

Son: Alan (Lynnette) Vaughn, their children; Amber Vaughn, Mat (Jalane) Vaughn and their children, Adalynn, Alden and Axton.

Son: Mike (Karen) Vaughn, their children; Adam (Taylor) Vaughn, Ann (Scott) Ritchie, their child Madeline; and Sydney Vaughn.

full obituary at https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/obituary/Johnie-Vaughn