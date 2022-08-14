Obituary: JOSELYN (JO) DIXON

JOSELYN (JO) DIXON

Provided Photo

March 21, 1937 – July 22, 2022

Joselyn (Jo) Dixon, 85, died peacefully on July 22, 2022. She was born in Scott City, Kansas, on March 21, 1937, to Charlie (Gertrude) Preedy Fisher and Bud (Forrest) Fisher. The family moved to a farm in Genoa, Colorado, when Joselyn was three years old. She graduated from Genoa High School in the Class of ’55 and was the Worthy Advisor of Rainbow Girls. Joselyn attended CSU (Colorado A & M) earning a two-year business degree.

While at CSU, she met the love of her life, Dick (Lester Jr) Dixon. They married on July 2, 1957 in Genoa. After living in Fort Collins for a time, they moved to Parker where they took over management of the family farm and built a feedlot. They were innovative, hard-working and built a good life for their four kids.

Joselyn was very involved in the Parker and Douglas County communities. She was an active member of the Douglas County Republican Women, hosting caucuses and serving as an election judge. Joselyn also kept the records for the Parker Cemetery and enlisted the help of the whole family in mowing, painting, and putting flags out for our veterans. Most importantly, she was a great mom supporting her children by volunteering in their schools and attending every ball game, band concert, fair, and stock show.

After moving to New Mexico to farm in 1981, Dick and Joselyn returned to Colorado in 1993. As Dick began new careers in real estate and later water brokerage, Joselyn was a priceless partner continuing to perform administrative support as she had when they had farmed and fed cattle. Above all, she loved being with her family and is leaving them with many wonderful memories.

She is survived by her sister, Chris Ann (Rawlin) Fisher Herigstad, her children, Kerrie Monti, Kristie (Jim) Docheff, Lee (Alexis) Dixon, and Jody (David) Nighswonger; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Dixon, her parents, Charlie and Bud Fisher, and her brother, Lynn Fisher. Joselyn will be laid to rest in a private family service at Parker Cemetery.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to NCSA (Northeast Colorado Sportsman Association) and mailed in care of Joselyn Dixon to 5597 WCR 55, Keenesburg, CO 80643.