Obituary: Joseph “Joe” Samber

Joseph "Joe" Samber

Joseph “Joe” Samber, 94

January 28, 1927 – April 5, 2021

Sterling, CO

Joseph L. Samber, 94, was born on January 28, 1927, at the farm near Stoneham, CO to Julius and Eliza Samber who were immigrants from Belgium. Joe attended school in Stoneham graduating as Valedictorian in 1945. After graduation he worked in the Stoneham Schools as janitor and coach. He also drove the school bus to games for several years.

On June 10, 1950, he married “Kitty” Catherine Holthusen at St. John’s Church in Stoneham. He spent a lifetime of farming and ranching. He was President of the Stoneham Men’s Club and New Raymer Lions, a member of the Northeast Weld County Drylanders, served as a 4-H leader, and held several offices on the Stoneham Alumni Committee. He was a lifetime member of the B.P.O.E. #1336 in Sterling. For three years, he served as President of the Stoneham School Board and was instrumental in the re-organization of school districts to create the new Prairie School at New Raymer.

They moved to Sterling in 1980, but Joe enjoyed commuting back and forth to the farm for many years. He served on the Highland Park Sanitation Board for 30 years. Joe sold cars for Larson Ford and Schmidt Subaru and also real estate with Kindt Realty.

Joe enjoyed many sports, especially watching his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren participate. He liked playing cards, dancing, traveling, attending livestock sales, farm sales, and county fairs.

Joe and Kitty enjoyed traveling together, visiting almost every state including Alaska, and Hawaii. Seven times they crossed the ocean visiting family in Belgium and touring Europe. On their 50th Anniversary they got to celebrate with Joe’s cousins in Belgium with children and grandchildren accompanying them to Europe. Joe was especially proud of his faith, his family, and his friends.

Joe is survived by his wife, Kitty, of 70 years; sons Rocky (Marilyn) of Sterling and Tracy (Susan) of Akron; grandchildren Ashley Lynch (Jon) of Yuma, Austin Samber (Megan) of Stoneham, Sierra (Shea) Mireles of Akron and Riley Samber of Fort Collins; great-grandchildren Cayden, Conner, and Carson Lynch of Yuma, Reid and Aislyn Samber of Stoneham, Jensen and Lincoln Mireles of Akron; brother-in-law/sister-in-law Chris and Eunice Holthusen of Loveland; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Monte Samber; his parents Julius and Eliza Samber; brothers Albert, Frank and George; sisters Alice Mari and Philomena Sewald.