Obituary: JOSEPH )JOEY-JOE) B. LISSOLO

JOSEPH )JOEY-JOE) B. LISSOLO

Provided Photo

July 17, 1949 – October 24, 2021

Joseph B Lissolo (Joey-Joe), 72, of Harrisburg, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, in Omaha. His Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 10am at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Dan Gilbert as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Gabe Rock Cemetery in Harrisburg. Visitation will be Friday, October 29, 2021, from 4-7pm at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with a Rosary at 6pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Joey’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Joey’s memorial page at http://www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com .

Joe was born in Hot Springs, South Dakota on July 17, 1949 to William (Bill) and Virginia (Hamilton) Lissolo. He graduated high school in Newcastle, Wyoming in 1967. He met Patty Keeline and to their union, Tammy and Adam were born. In 1976, he met Michelle Keller and they were married on April 17, 1977. Joey and Michelle raised Tammy and Adam and into the family, Chad and Cody were born.

They have lived in various places in their 44 years.

Auctioneering, backgrounding and running cattle, working at feedlots, promoting rodeos, jackpot team ropings, running an auction house, and driving hall pack truck were among the various things Joe had done in his life. He was an accomplished auctioneer, team roper, horseman, cattleman, and also a jack of all trades/master of none. He was very proud of his children for they know how to think and know how to work.

Joey left this Earth after a battle with the microscopic virus called Covid.

He is survived by his wife Michelle; one daughter; three sons; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; seven step-granddaughters; one sister; and one brother.