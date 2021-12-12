Obituary: Joseph “Rudy” Hernandez

Joseph "Rudy" Hernandez

March 5, 1942 – December 6, 2021

Joseph “Rudy” Hernandez, 79, of Iliff passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 in Sterling. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 10th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Tennant Funeral Home with Rosary and Vigil Services following at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 11th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Sterling with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Joseph Rudolph Hernandez was born March 5, 1942 in Proctor, CO to Raymond and Antonia (Padilla) Hernandez. Rudy attended Crook schools then began his lifelong work farming and ranching. He was the proud Owner/Operator of HE Farms Inc. Rudy married Felisa M. Hernandez in Jalpa De Canovas, Guanajuato, Mexico February 4, 1968 celebrating 53 years of marriage in 2021.

Rudy loved spending time with his family; he especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren. He loved farming and ranching and when he had time you could find him working on his other passion, restoring antique cars and farm equipment.

Rudy is survived by wife Felisa, daughter Sophie Hernandez of Palm Springs, CA, son George (Rhonda) Hernandez of Crook, daughter Lila Hernandez (Danny Hoeft) of Broomfield, CO, son Steve Hernandez (Lynn Sullivan) of Ellensburg, WA, son Andrew (Ann) Hernandez of Iliff, grandchildren Makeya, Alexia (Ross Skeels), Trista, Kyra, Houston, Preston, Taylor, Joey, and Ally, sister Helen (Sam) Blake, sister-in-law Diane Hernandez, sister Corinna (Arlen) Schmidt, sister Christina (Les) Archuleta, brother George (Monica) Hernandez, sister Dora Tilghman, and brother J. David (Carolyn) Hernandez.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Manuel & Antonia Hernandez, grandparents Edward & Filemana Padilla, father and mother Raymond & Antonia Hernandez, brother Phillip, brother Raymond Jr., brother Ernie, brother Richard, sister Martha Ramirez, brother-in-law Benjamin Ramirez, and brother-in-law Gayle Tilghman.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Rudy Hernandez Memorial Fund, to be given to Rudy’s favorite charities c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.