Obituary: JOYCE LORRAINE KLEIN

JOYCE LORRAINE KLEIN

April 27, 1946 – January 31, 2023

Joyce Lorraine Klein, 76, of Johnstown, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was born April 27, 1946 in Brighton, CO to Adam and Helen (Lenhart) Leinweber.

Joyce attended Erchenbech Country School through the 2nd grade and then attended Johnstown schools, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1964. Joyce was instrumental in writing the RHS fight song that remains today.

She met Ronald Reinhold Klein at a high school dance hosted at Letford Elementary on Halloween. They were later married at the Congregational Church in Longmont on December 20, 1964.

Ron and Joyce operated Klein Farms where she helped as a farmer’s wife and could often be found driving truck during beet harvest. She attended business school while working for Great Western Sugar Factory in Johnstown in the accounting office, later for the MSG lab and then went to work at Roosevelt High School as a secretary, retiring after a 20 year career. She also served as the secretary for the Johnstown Fire Department for 12 years.

Joyce’s hobbies include spinning yarn and knitting, being a 4-H mom, traveling on their most recent safari to Africa, and at the age of 50 started climbing 14’ers, completing 17 mountains with her Summit Sister, Gloria Black. They also hiked many trails once a week, at least 12 miles long.

Very active at the United Methodist Church in Johnstown, Joyce sang in the choir for many years, rang in handbell choir and knitted many prayer shawls for that ministry. She was also a former member of Estrellita Club and a member of Money Bags Investment Club.

Thankful to have shared her life are her husband, Ron, their children; Robin (Brian) Wells, Ron “Butch” (Michelle) and Roxanne (Troy) Albrighton, nine grandchildren; Brooke, Bryson, Colin, Mattea, Meghan, Carson, Austin, Jaren and Hailey, two great-grandchildren; Renner and Rylan, her sister, Janet (John) Liniger, sister-in-law, Diane Klein and brother-in-law, Bernard Depperschmidt as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters-in-law; Shirley Findley, Darlene Depperschmidt, Bonnie Bernhardt and two brothers-in-law; Bob Findley and Richard Bernhardt.

Her Life Celebration was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Johnstown United Methodist Church with a luncheon that followed. Memorial gifts may be made to the “Johnstown UMC” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Condolences may be shared at AdamsonCares.com.