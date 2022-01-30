Obituary: JUDITH E. WERNER

JUDITH E. WERNER

March 3, 1943 – January 17, 2022

Judith E. Werner, 78, of Greeley, passed away on January 17, 2022 in Greeley, Colorado. She was born to Vincent and Judith (Cerny) Loftus on March 3, 1943 in Austin, Minnesota.

Judith grew up in Greeley and attended Greeley High (now Greeley Central). She worked for UNC for 20+ years as Production Manager in their food services.

She loved to crotchet and do needlework. Her family will always remember her love for baking and cooking. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her and loved her.

Judith is survived by her children, Tina Konig, Becky (Victor) Apolonio and Calvin Jr. (Helen) Werner; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Walter (Bonnie) Loftus, Dick (Karen) Loftus, Vince Loftus, George (Diane) Loftus and Della (Gary) Viestenz.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mark; Great grandson, Holden; sister, Shirley and her parents.

Memorial contribution in Judith Werner’s name can be made out to American Cancer Society or the Special Olympics in Care Of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Judith’s family, http://www.adamsoncares.com

Memorial service will be held at 1 pm, Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley, Colorado.