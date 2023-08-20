Obituary: JUDITH L. SCHOTT

JUDITH L. SCHOTT

July 21, 1939 – August 8, 2023

Judith L. Schott passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, August 11, at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home in Sterling, Colorado. A funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 12 at the Wildwood Bible Church, at 406 Colorado Avenue, Merino, CO. Pastor Jared Sonnenberg officiated. Services concluded at the church with a meal following at the Merino Community Center.

Judy was born to LeRoy and Zada Smith on July 21st, 1939, in Sterling, CO. She spent her childhood/teen years growing up in Merino where she had the paper route and served as a summer recreation director.

Judy married Bob Schott on September 7th, 1958, in Merino. They made their home in Merino where they farmed and raised five children. Besides being a fulltime homemaker, Judy contributed to the income of the farm by working at Stuckey’s, Devonshire Acres, Merino School Cooks, and others.

Judy is survived by her sister JoAnn Rudel of Utah, her daughter, Lori Gill and husband Tom and family of Merino, CO, and her sons, Bradley Schott and wife Kelly and family of Sterling, CO., Jeffery Schott and wife Suzy and family of Eaton, CO, Avery Schott and wife Lori and family of Merino, CO, and Tyler Schott and wife Rita and Emmett of Colorado Springs, CO.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents, LeRoy and Zada Smith, and granddaughter Annalee Amelia Schott.

Judy was all about “FAMILY, FRIENDS, and FLOWERS!” She was a woman of faith who made people feel welcome. This was evident in the many gatherings around her and Bob’s kitchen table for afternoon tea or meals. One of her greatest joys was sharing her colorful variety of perennials in her garden with others.

Song of Solomon 2:12 – “Flowers appear on the earth; the season of singing has come, the cooing of doves is heard in our land.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made and sent to Annalee Amelia Schott Fund, P.O. Box 178, Merino, CO 80741