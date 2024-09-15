Obituary: Judy Nauta

Judy Nauta

Provided Photo

April 19, 1941 – September 1, 2024

Judy Nauta, 83 years old, died of cancer on September 1, 2024, at her home with her family by her side.

Judy was born in Laurens, Iowa in 1941 to John “Harold” Moon and Beulah Lonning-Moon. The family settled in Denver, CO, where Judy and her half-sister Carolyn grew up. Judy graduated from North High School in 1959. Judy married Ronald Smith on August 22, 1959. They had six kids together and were divorced on January 22, 1979. Judy married Raymond Nauta on January 22, 1983, and they moved to Wellington, CO, 30+ years ago.

Judy created a beautiful life filled with travel, family, and numerous friendships. She found happiness in watching professional sports and cheering on her grandkids in their games. Her passion for horses led her to assist others in buying, selling, and training them. Later in life, she used those skills for a career in real estate. Judy was a dedicated member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, devoting her time and energy to help people learn the Bible. Judy was known for her hard work, loyalty, generosity, faith, and her conviction to care for her family and friends. She saw humor in almost any situation and loved to laugh.

She is survived by her seven children: Shawna Lowell, Michael Smith, Michelle Flores, Wendy Conquest, Nancy Cartwright, and Suzanne Mayfield, and her stepdaughter Ginger (Nauta) Latham.

Judy’s family grew even larger when she opened her home and heart to three Vietnamese young women, providing them with friendship, a place to live, and financial support.

Judy also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and many beloved members of her extended Vietnamese family.

Judy is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Nauta, her sister Carolyn Mayo, and her granddaughter Raschelle Shaffer.

Judy will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Judy will be remembered for her beautiful smile and the joy she brought to those around her.

A memorial service be determined at a later date. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to share memories.