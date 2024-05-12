Obituary: JULIA (JULIE) ANNETTE YOCAM

JULIA (JULIE) ANNETTE YOCAM

Provided Photo

March 30, 1941 – April 23, 2024

Julia Annette Yocam, affectionately known as Julie, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Keenesburg, Colorado, surrounded by her family. She fought a courageous battle against Alzheimer’s Dementia and Macular Degeneration.

Born on March 30, 1941, in Fort Morgan, Colorado, Julie was the daughter of Ralph and Hazel Fritz Norton from New Raymer, CO. She attended Fort Morgan High School and graduated in 1959. During college, she met Jerry Kollman, and they married in 1961, raising two children, Stacey and Mark. After a divorce in 1970, Julie was married to David Yocam from 1972-1986 and they welcomed their son, Mathew Yocam in 1975.

Julie’s professional journey was diverse and impactful. She obtained her realtors license in 1978 and worked at Bartels and Noe in Greeley, CO. Later, she transitioned into the commodity world, becoming a commodity broker for Producers Livestock Market and KLUTE investment services. Her tales from her time as a broker were entertaining.

Known for her self-sufficiency and “do it yourself attitude,” Julie had a passion for woodworking, leatherwork, and all things DIY. She loved reading, fishing, and spending time along the river bottom at the Ranch. Her affinity for horses and cattle made her well-versed in all aspects of the cattle industry, from cow-calf operations to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. She was a proud member of AQHA and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association.

Julie is survived by her children: Stacey Kollman of North Carolina, Mark Kollman (wife Nicole) of North Carolina, and Matt Yocam (wife Billi) of Orchard CO. And her grandchildren, Avery and Quinn, of North Carolina and Gunnar, of Orchard CO. She also leaves behind her brothers Roger Norton and Richard Norton; as well as her sister, Joyce Haynes.

Her fiery spirit and unwavering “It is what it is” attitude will forever be remembered. Julie cherished her role as Nonny, and her grandchildren were her world. Those who met her knew she was a no-nonsense individual, savvy businesswoman, and a loving mother who cherished her children.

Services to celebrate Julie’s life will be held during the last week of June at the Ranch she dearly loved. The exact date and time will be announced. Friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Julie’s name to an Alzheimer’s Research Foundation of your choice.

May her memory be a blessing.