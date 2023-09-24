Obituary: Julius “Jules” Victor Van Thuyne

Julius "Jules" Victor Van Thuyne

Provided Photo

September 4, 1932 – August 16, 2023

Julius Van Thuyne, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August, 16, 2023 on the family farm where he lived for 85 years.

Jules was born on September 4, 1932 to Arthur and Justina Van Thuyne (Paternoster) in Longmont, Colorado. Through his life, Jules was an enthusiastic son, brother, soldier, farmer, husband, and father.

Jules started school at the two-room Beasley School. He then graduated from Longmont High School in 1950 along with some of his closest life-time friends. Over recent decades, the annual high school reunion was one of the highlights of his year.

Jules lucked into the young lady who he would spend his life with shortly before being discharged from the U.S. Army in 1955 (joined 1953). Jules was happy to share with anyone and everyone the story how he and Margaret met at a dance at the Town of Estes Park, Colorado and were married at Guardian Angels Church at Mead in 1956. He and Margaret spent 67 years together, raising their two children, planting and harvesting crops, feeding cattle, and spending time with their extended families.

Jules never fully retired from farming. He continued to stay engaged with daily activities on the farm and helping with harvest in between spending time with Margaret and taking cruises and other vacations with both family and friends. Jules also became an enthusiastic collector of antique John Deere tractors and looked forward to gathering with other tractor enthusiasts at the Yesteryear Tractor Show.

Jules was baptized at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and continued to attend the church his entire life. He was a lifetime member of the Boulder White Rock Rod and Gun Club at Panama Reservoir, the Longmont Elks Club, and the Longmont American Legion. He was also a Board Member of the Boulder St. Vrain Valley Farm Bureau for many years.

In the final four years of his life, he overcame many complications but continued to enjoy playing cards with his family and never said no to desserts or Dr. Pepper. He really fought to the end and he will be greatly missed as he has left behind a farming legacy for future generations.

Jules is survived by his wife Margaret Ann Van Thuyne (née Lee), his son Jules Van Thuyne (Dea), his daughter Jeanie Weiss (Joe); his grandchildren, Gregory Van Thuyne, Amy Abel (Ryan Medina), and Jill Belue (Jay); and his great-grandsons, Justin and Jon Belue and Paxton Medina. Jules is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jules was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Justina Van Thuyne (Paternoster), his sisters Florence, Irene, Marie and Marion, and his brother Albert Van Thuyne.

A visitation for Jules was held Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 4:00 PM, followed by a rosary, 6:00 PM at Howe Mortuary Chapel, 439 Coffman Street, Longmont, Colorado 80501. A funeral service followed by a reception occured Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM, at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 323 Collyer Street, Longmont, Colorado 80501. The graveside committal was held at 1:00 PM at Mountain View Cemetery, 620 11th Ave, Longmont, Colorado 80501.

Contributions on Jules’ behalf are requested to St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 323 Collyer Street, Longmont, CO 80501. Visit http://www.howemortuary.com to leave condolences for the Van Thuyne family.