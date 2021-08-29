Obituary: KAREN MARIE MCVEY

KAREN MARIE MCVEY

Provided Photo

KAREN MARIE MCVEY, 68

June 7, 1953 – August 16, 2021

Haigler, Nebraska

Karen M. McVey passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, at the ranch near Haigler after a year-long fight with cancer.

She was born June 7, 1953, at North Platte, Nebraska to Wesley Steel and Joy Binegar Steel. She attended Hall Grade School and graduated from North Platte High School in 1971.

She enrolled at Chadron State College. In her first week at Chadron, she met Mark McVey who became her best friend for the rest of her life. After she graduated, Karen and Mark were married August 2, 1975, in North Platte. They lived in Haigler at the ranch for 46 years.

Karen taught school, raised three boys, kept house, and did the ranch bookkeeping. She was a dedicated volunteer for a multitude of organizations and activities. She was an excellent horsewoman and was the best cowgirl on the ranch until she could no longer ride. She enjoyed bowling, her church, sewing, arts & crafts, and, most of all, her grandchildren.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, brother Mike Steel, brother-in-law Bill McVey, and nephews Clint, Jed, and James VanderWey.

She is survived by her husband, Mark, sons, Brian (Terra), Clay (Kellyn), AJ (Krystal), siblings, Ed Steel (Susan), Pat Correll, Sherri Britton, grandchildren, Drew, Jack, Paislee, Grant, Lyndee, Charley, and Hayes, several nieces and nephews, and a plethora of friends and neighbors.

A Memorial Service was held on Monday, August 23, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at the Haigler Legion Hall, 135 N. Porter Avenue, Haigler, Nebraska with Pastor Gary Fisher officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Haigler Methodist Church or the Golden Inn in Haigler, Nebraska.

Schmidt-Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.