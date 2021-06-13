Obituary: KEITH GARCIA

KEITH GARCIA

KEITH GARCIA,

56

January 26, 1965 – June 6, 2021

Las Animas, Colorado

A Memorial Service for Keith Garcia will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Charles Kelly officiating.

Keith Garcia passed away on June 6, 2021, in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 56. He was born on January 26, 1965, at Martin Army Hospital at Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia to Jesus and Irene Garcia, along with two brothers. In his early life he enjoyed playing baseball, hunting with his dad and brothers, and working on and driving the many vehicles he had. On August 7, 1993, he was united in marriage to Teresa Keenan. To this union two children were born, Tiana and Mitch. Keith took pride in his work as the Physical Plant Manager at Bent County Correctional Facility, but really, he had two full time jobs, maintenance man and rancher. Keith was quiet and reserved until he got to know you. He had a big heart and loved his family and friends dearly. Keith was quick to help others and enjoyed teaching and mentoring anyone. He loved working on the ranch with his family, traveling many miles to cattle shows, golfing with close buddies, cooking delicious food in his outdoor kitchen, working in the shop on whatever needed fixing, good music, and good cattle. Keith’s greatest joy in life was time spent and memories made with his wife and children.

Keith is survived by his wife, Teresa Garcia; children, Tiana and Mitch Garcia; parents, Jess and Irene Garcia; brothers, Jesse Garcia and Grant (Yevette) Garcia; three nephews and nieces; many other relatives and a host of dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Adolph and Ramona Palomino; paternal grandparents; Juan and Maria Garcia; and mother-in-law, Janice Keenan.

To leave online condolences please visit http://www.horberfuneralchapel.com .