Obituary: KELLI ANNE ADAMS BENSON
April 3, 1970 – January 19, 2022
Kelli Anne Adams Benson, 51, of Wiggins, Colorado went
to be with her Lord after battling cancer at her home on
Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born on April 3,
1970 to Warren Lee and Peggy Louise Adams. A
Colorado native, and avid Broncos fan, Kelli grew up in
Weld County and attended schools in Eaton and Grover.
After high school, she earned her cosmetology license
and worked as a cosmetologist for many years, and also
at the Double Tree and VFW in Platteville. Kelli was an
amazing cook, and shared her passion in many ways,
including owning a catering service, and preparing
delicious meals for her family, friends, and beloved husband. She was an incredible
host and loved to see people enjoy themselves.
On July 11, 2015, Kelli married L.J. Benson in an outdoor ceremony at their home in
Wiggins, where they were surrounded by the love of family and friends, and the
beautiful garden that Kelli loved to tend. In addition to gardening and cooking, Kelli was
skilled at horseback riding, and enjoyed barrel racing, and going to rodeos in the
area. She had a special knack for creating lifelong friendships, and loved to spend time
with her family, friends, and grandchildren.
Kelli lit up a room with her bright smile, contagious laughter, and warm, welcoming
personality. Her hospitality, love of life, and generous spirit made a lasting impression,
and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Kelli is survived by her husband L.J., her son Cody Johansen, and his wife
Stephanie. Jay Benson, Levi Benson, and grandchildren – Keeley, Kaia, Mason, and
Liam. Her siblings and their spouses – Ric and Cyndi of Caldwell, Idaho; Doug and
Kathy of Ault; Tim and Judy of Ault; Amy and David of Windsor, and many nieces,
nephews, cousins and dear friends. Preceding her in death were her parents – Warren
and Peggy Adams, and her grandparents – Earl and Mary Anderson, and Lee and Daisy
Adams.
A memorial service was held for Kelli on January 30th at Rappel’s Arena in Gill.
Donations can be made to the Kelli Ann Benson Memorial Fund – 11750 County Road
3.75 Wiggins, CO 80654.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User