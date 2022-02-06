Obituary: KELLI ANNE ADAMS BENSON

KELLI ANNE ADAMS BENSON

April 3, 1970 – January 19, 2022

Kelli Anne Adams Benson, 51, of Wiggins, Colorado went

to be with her Lord after battling cancer at her home on

Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born on April 3,

1970 to Warren Lee and Peggy Louise Adams. A

Colorado native, and avid Broncos fan, Kelli grew up in

Weld County and attended schools in Eaton and Grover.

After high school, she earned her cosmetology license

and worked as a cosmetologist for many years, and also

at the Double Tree and VFW in Platteville. Kelli was an

amazing cook, and shared her passion in many ways,

including owning a catering service, and preparing

delicious meals for her family, friends, and beloved husband. She was an incredible

host and loved to see people enjoy themselves.

On July 11, 2015, Kelli married L.J. Benson in an outdoor ceremony at their home in

Wiggins, where they were surrounded by the love of family and friends, and the

beautiful garden that Kelli loved to tend. In addition to gardening and cooking, Kelli was

skilled at horseback riding, and enjoyed barrel racing, and going to rodeos in the

area. She had a special knack for creating lifelong friendships, and loved to spend time

with her family, friends, and grandchildren.

Kelli lit up a room with her bright smile, contagious laughter, and warm, welcoming

personality. Her hospitality, love of life, and generous spirit made a lasting impression,

and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Kelli is survived by her husband L.J., her son Cody Johansen, and his wife

Stephanie. Jay Benson, Levi Benson, and grandchildren – Keeley, Kaia, Mason, and

Liam. Her siblings and their spouses – Ric and Cyndi of Caldwell, Idaho; Doug and

Kathy of Ault; Tim and Judy of Ault; Amy and David of Windsor, and many nieces,

nephews, cousins and dear friends. Preceding her in death were her parents – Warren

and Peggy Adams, and her grandparents – Earl and Mary Anderson, and Lee and Daisy

Adams.

A memorial service was held for Kelli on January 30th at Rappel’s Arena in Gill.

Donations can be made to the Kelli Ann Benson Memorial Fund – 11750 County Road

3.75 Wiggins, CO 80654.