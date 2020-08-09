Obituary: KEN HOWE

KEN HOWE

Provided Photo

KEN HOWE, 88

October 24, 1931 – July 22, 2020

Longmont, Colorado

Ken Howe, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Great-Great Grandfather, passed away at his home on July 22, 2020.

Ken was born and raised in Loveland, CO. He attended school at Summit School, and graduated from Loveland High school in 1949. He participated in several sports as well as 4-H and FFA during that time, and went on to attend Colorado A&M College (CSU).

Ken married his wife and life partner of 69 years, Elaine Stutheit, on Jan 26. 1951. (Zion American Lutheran Church in Loveland). Ken and Elaine farmed and operated a dairy farm in Loveland until 1963 and then began working for the Colorado Division of employment. He held positions in Ft. Morgan, Boulder, Greeley, Longmont, and ended a 24 year career in Denver with the Colorado Division of Employment and Training as a program Administrator.

During those years Ken and Elaine started their family and had three children, Diane, Debi and Jim. They moved to Ft. Morgan CO and then again to Longmont CO where Ken and Elaine lived until Ken’s passing.

Ken was a lifetime member of BPOE Elk. He enjoyed the outdoors. He was a hunter in his youth and enjoyed fishing and camping throughout his life. After his retirement from the State of Colorado, Ken and Elaine moved to an acreage east of Longmont. Ken went back to farming the land and began his two new passions, travelling and restoring antique tractors.

Ken and Elaine spent many years travelling to Arizona in their RV and getting to know that area. He also began buying tractors and other farm implements. He would completely restore those tractors and those implements to their original condition. This became his passion. Ken and Elaine began showing those tractors at various tractor shows in the region and became a part of the Yesteryear Farm Show. He would take his tractors and implements to display every year. He always loved that people could get a feel for what the farming experience of the past was like. He also loved how his family would gather to support him and Elaine during show time, and especially treasured the friendships of the other members of Yesteryear.

Ken was preceded in death by his Father Rollins B. Howe and Bernice Howe.

Ken is survived by his wife Elaine, his three children, Diane (and Jim Thrift) of Berthoud, Debi (and Mike Tidquist) of Ft. Lupton), Jim (and Becky) of Longmont, seven Grand Children, eleven Great Grand Children, and one Great-Great Grand Child.

Family only Funeral Services for Ken will be held on Monday 7/27/2020 at Kibby-fishburn Funeral Home, Loveland Co. Details can be found at kibbyfishburn.com

Pall Bearers

Jamie Amen

Charlie Cusumano

James Howe

Paul Johnson

Jason Rademacher

Nick Rademacher

Honorary –

Benedetto Cusumano

Rudy Masias III