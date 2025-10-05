Obituary: Kenneth Ballard

Kenneth Ballard

Provided Photo

– September 15, 2025

Kenneth K.B. Ballard passed peacefully September 15, 2025, at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas, Wyoming. Kenny was a cowboy and endured the traditional western American lifestyle. He spent a good part of his life horseback; ranching and doing rodeo. He was a self-taught artist and enjoyed illustrating his life experiences through drawings and bronzes. Later in life, he became a pilot and took up golf. He was a colorful character who loved to laugh and tell stories. He will be missed.

Kenny was born in Douglas Wyoming, August 9, 1936. He was the third of four sons born to William Emmett and Elisabeth Rose (Schick) Ballard. He grew up on the family ranch on Snyder Creek, north of Lance Creek, Wyoming. His family raised Hereford cattle and Rambouillet sheep.

He graduated from Douglas Highschool 1954 and was drafted into U.S. Army 1958, where he served in the infantry.

Married the love of his life, Donna Rae Nelson of Laramie, Wyoming on February 20, 1962. Ken and Donna raised two sons, Duane and Lester Ballard.

Kenny was a successful rancher and accomplished horseman. At the age of 15, Kenny began breaking horses, gathering wild horses and working on ranches around Lusk, Wyoming, including Schmidt Brothers, Jose Ranch, Jordan Ranch and Rawhide Ranch. He later managed the Horse Creek Ranch in Albany County WY, the Medicine Bow Ranch in Carbon County WY and the Yellowstone Ranch in Fremont County WY.

Kenny competed professionally in major rodeos throughout the U.S. for 20 years. “K.B.” as he was known, competed in Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling and Team Roping, often winning the All-Around title. He won the Wyoming All-Around Cowboy title in 1969. He was inducted into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame 2018.

After retiring from ranching, he became a pilot, logging thousands of hours in his 1958 Cessna 175XP. Memorable times were spent with his younger brother Richie, sharing their interest in airplanes and flying over the landscapes they revered. Kenny enjoyed dropping in on his ranching friends, landing on nearby roads to visit.

Kenny enjoyed sharing his western experiences through colorful stories and creative drawings. Most of his illustrations depict the actual bronc busting rides that he had seen from memory. Early in his work, sketches were drawn at the time of the ride and given to rodeo friends. Later in life, his art portrayed the ranch life he treasured.

Lively storytelling may be the one quality that friends will miss most about Kenny. Kenny was eager to entertain the room with amusing and interesting accounts of life’s journey. Visitors would come along frequently, greeted with Kenny’s welcoming smile, that seemed to anticipate warm laughter.

Kenny’s wishes were to have his ashes scattered from the air over the Sweetwater Canyon in the southern Wind River Mountains, WY.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Emmett Ballard on June 4, 1978; mother, Elisabeth Ballard on November 13, 1995; and brothers, Bill on March 10, 1992, Don on August 10, 1993, and Richie Ballard on January 8, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Ballard; sons, Duane Ballard and Lester Ballard; granddaughter, Mariah Ballard Tokkesdal; grandsons, Devin Ballard, Amani Ballard, Jorell Ballard, and Karlon Ballard; niece, Angie Ballard Thomas; and honorary daughter, Marie Sermon Zumwalt.