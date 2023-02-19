Obituary: Kenneth Brunemeier

Kenneth Brunemeier

March 24, 1926 – February 7, 2023

Kenneth Edward Brunemeier, age 96, passed away peacefully in his home on February 7th 2023. Born on March 24th 2026 to Philip and Margaret (Korthas) Brunemeier, in Burlington Colorado, he had 4 older brothers and three younger sisters. He was baptized at the Lutheran Church.

At the age of 6, Philip and Margaret moved Kenneth and his sisters to Loveland Colorado. Growing up Kenneth helped his father and uncle on multiple construction jobs, building houses and what ever else needed to be built. These experiences helped him to build his skills as a carpenter and a builder. When he was 16, he was able to save enough money to buy a truck to start his hauling business for produce and grain. He took his truck to Burlington and was able to help move his brother, Art and his wife Ida May, to Loveland.

At the age of 18, Kenneth enlisted in the Navy as a Seabee. Before his battalion was to be deployed, he came down with strep throat and ended up in the hospital. When he was better, he deployed to Okinawa with the next battalion to assist in building the airstrip there. He was deployed to Cuba and Greenland during his time of service, as well. In 1953 he was honorably discharged.

In January of 1954 Kenneth meet his future wife and business partner, Jeanne Wilson. They were married on April 18th, 1954, in Raton, New Mexico. On January 14th, 1955, their son Phillip Brunemeier was born. Shortly after that work took the family to California. In 1961 they returned to Colorado and bought their forever house.

Kenneth continued working as a heavy equipment operator for the next 14 years. He worked many construction jobs, including building of the Eisenhower Tunnel. He also raised small herds of cattle on the Wilson Farm. He continued raising cattle until his mid 70’s. In 1972 his wife opened K-Jay Kollectables, an antique business, on east Colfax. Because the antique business was doing well, Kenneth retired and joined his wife full time in 1975. They closed the store in 1984, however continued to work side by side in restoring and selling antiques until 2001.

In 1986 they welcomed their granddaughter, Rebecca Flesch (Brunemeier), into their lives and became her guardian.

Kenneth enjoyed a good trip up the hill, but only if he won. He was an avid reader and enjoyed playing solitaire on the computer. He was always working on some house project, if he wasn’t restoring a piece of furniture. He had a green thumb and liked to garden and watch it grow.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Brunemeier; two children: Phillip Brunemeier and Rebecca Flesch (Aaron); three grandchildren: Kenneth Brunemeier-Pierce (Tonya), William Brunemeier-Pierce, and Nicoli Brunemeier-Pierce: six great-grandchildren; Ily Rubio, Charlie Flesch, Lilly Brunemeier-Pierce, Freya Brunemeier-Pierce, Claryssa Brunemeier-Pierce, and Athena Brunemeier-Pierce. He also had many nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.

The funeral will take place on Friday February 17th at 10 am, at Olinger’s Funeral Home at 10201 Grant St. Thornton, Co. There will be a lunch to follow. An internment will be held on Monday February 20th 9am at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers a memorial has been set up for Emmanual Lutheran Preschool at 652 E. 5th St. Rifle, Co 81650.