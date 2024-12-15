Obituary: KENNETH JOHN SCHWEIZER

KENNETH JOHN SCHWEIZER

Provided Photo

December 1, 1956 – December 4, 2024

Kenneth John Schweizer, 68 departed this life on December 4, 2024, surrounded by family and under the care of hospice at his home in Manzanola, CO, after a three-year-long battle with colon cancer.

Ken was born December 1, 1956, in Rocky Ford, CO to John and Peggy Schweizer. He attended both Vroman School and Rocky Ford High School, where he was an avid wrestler, football player and was involved with FFA (Future Farmers of America). After high school, he continued his wrestling career at Northeastern Junior College, where he graduated with an Associate Degree. From there Ken returned to Rocky Ford and started farming at NADCO, eventually joining his dad on the family farm. He married Arlene (Brown) on August 11, 1979. Ken sat on several boards, notably Otero County Farm Bureau, Colorado Farm Bureau, Rocky Ford Growers Co-op, and the Rocky Ford FFA Advisory Committee.

Ken enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports and all their 4H activities. Ken had a lifelong passion for tinkering, building farm machinery, and ultimately farming. He prided himself on how he set water and having the straightest rows long before GPS was a thing.

Ken is survived by his mom, Peggy Schweizer-Love of Rocky Ford, CO, wife, Arlene, daughter Michelle (Matthew) Gardner, and son Chris (Randa) Schweizer. He also has grandchildren Jennifer and Jake Gardner, Sarah Maulin, Trenton, and Adalynd Schweizer. Sisters Kathy (Bruce) Boyd of Limon, CO, and Susan (David) Jordan of Olney Springs, CO. He was preceded in death by his father, John Schweizer.

A memorial services celebrating Ken’s life was held at the Rocky Ford United Methodist Church on Friday, December 13, 2024 at 11:00 am with Pastor Marty Lee officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice and the Rocky Ford Methodist Church and/or preschool.

Cards for the family can be sent to 29631 County Road 12, Manzanola, CO 81058

Online condolences may be made at http://www.PeacockFH.com . Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.