Obituary: KENNETH (Ken) George Ochsner

KENNETH (Ken) George Ochsner

December 12, 1945 – October 10, 2022

Kenneth George Ochsner, 76, passed away at his home on October 10, 2022, following an extended illness with his loving family and favorite nurse by his side. Ken was born December 12, 1945, in Fort Collins, Colorado to George Ochsner Jr. and Estalene (Stewart) Ochsner.

Growing up, he was actively involved in 4-H as a member of the Friendly Few 4-H club showing cattle, participating on the 4-H livestock judging team and competing on the state champion square dance team. His decision to become a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) as a freshman in High School sparked a lifelong love of the Blue and Gold!

As a Junior in high school, he met the true love of his life, Roberta Kerbs. They dated throughout high school and were married on September 19, 1965, at Plymouth Congregational Church.

Ken was a progressive-minded farmer and rancher being among the first beef cattle producers in the area to begin artificially inseminating his cows, and the first in the area to begin having club calf sales in 1970. In 1972 he raised and sold the first crossbred steer ever to win Grand Champion at the Colorado State Fair.

Ken and Roberta were blessed with two sons, Kevin and Kenton, and six grandchildren. Nothing made Ken more proud than watching his two sons and grandchildren show cattle, ride horses, and play sports.

Ken is survived by his loving wife, Roberta of 57 years, his sons Kevin and Julie (Classen) Ochsner and Kenton and Tessa (Matthews) Ochsner, 6 grandchildren Caitlyn, Ashlyn, Delaney, Collin, Owen and Clara and one sister Althea (Ochsner)Prull, 5 Brother and Sister-in Laws and 16 nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father, George, mother Estalene, younger brother Perry Ochsner and Brother-in-laws Dean Prull and Jack Yancey.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Colorado FFA Foundation memo: Ken Ochsner Memorial, P.O. Box 1000, Greeley, CO 80632 or online at http://www.coloradoffafoundation.org