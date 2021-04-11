Obituary: Kenneth Lind

Kenneth Lind

Provided Photo

Kenneth Lind, 71

January 28, 1950 – March 18, 2021

Severance, CO

Kenneth Fred Lind was born on January 28, 1950, in Ft. Collins, CO to H.F. Barry and Lorene (Feit) Lind. Ken was raised on the family farms, north of Severance, CO alongside siblings Janice and Larry. Ken attended Windsor-Severance schools and graduated in 1968 from Windsor High School. He met Joyce Anderson through a mutual friend, and they were married on June 14, 1970. Ken graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a business degree, thereafter, he and Joyce relocated to California while Ken earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego in 1976.

Following Ken’s graduation from USD they returned to the family farm where they made their home and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Ken began to practice law in Greeley, CO, later moving his practice to Windsor, CO. Ken and George Ottenhoff, his law partner of thirty-eight years, specialized in water, property, estate, and agricultural law and worked with many farms, dairies, and water districts. Ken was active with many organizations through his lifetime including the Beef Excellence Committee, T-Bone club, and served as a director on the North Colorado Medical Center and Eaton/Centennial Bank boards.

Ken and Joyce traveled all over the world together and loved adventure; heli-hiking, sea kayaking, river rafting, enjoying museums, learning about other cultures, and trying new food, they did it all! They have been season ticket holders for CU Buffs football since 1976 and loved to tailgate prior to the games with friends. Ken was also an avid skier and was particularly proud of completing the Talon’s Challenge (skiing 26,000 vertical feet of black and double black runs in one day) several times and enjoyed heli-skiing with Casey and Lance. His favorite though, was to come “home” to Breckenridge where he loved skiing with his children and grandchildren. Ken prioritized the comfort, happiness, and well-being of his family above all else and we are so incredibly grateful for all he did for us.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Barry and Lorene, and siblings, Janice and Larry. Survivors include wife, Joyce, daughter Adele (Lance) Nichols, Casey (Kristen) Lind, grandchildren Payten, Brayden, Annabelle, and Emarie, and many dear friends.

Cremation by Mark’s Funeral Service of Windsor. A Celebration of Ken’s Life will be held at a later date.

Ken’s family encourages you to enjoy a steak with a bottle of wine and raise your glass to his life. Get out of your comfort zone, find an adventure, and live! In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ken’s name to the Windsor/Severance Food Pantry, Pathways Hospice of Northern Colorado, or the Lewy Body Dementia Association, in care of Mark’s Funeral Services, 9293 Eastman Park Dr., Windsor, CO 80550.