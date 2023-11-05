Obituary: KENNETH WAYNE RAYMOND

KENNETH WAYNE RAYMOND

Provided Photo

December 11, 1922 – October 25, 2023

Longtime Carbon County rancher Kenneth Wayne Raymond passed away at home on October 25, 2023 at the age of 100 years.

He began his life December 11, 1922 on a farm in Larimer County Colorado with his parents, Burdette and Mabel Raymond, and brother Roy. He graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1941 and majored in Animal Husbandry at Colorado State University.

They continued to farm in Colorado until they purchased the UT Ranch, now known as Ferris Mountain Ranch, in the summer of 1949. The ranch, and Ken in particular, have won several awards over the years. In 1983 it was Rancher of the Year for Carbon County. Ken was given the Bureau of Land Management Stewardship Award in 1998 and Landowner of the Year in 2000. In September of 2000, Wyoming Wildlife Magazine wrote an article recognizing his outstanding contributions to wildlife management. He helped restore deer, sage grouse, ducks and geese back to Ferris Mountain. He also worked with Wyoming Game and Fish to establish a walk-in area for hunters. In 2004 he won the Carbon County Pioneer Top Hand Award. In 2005 he was asked by then Governor Dave Freudenthal to be on his committee to represent agriculture landowners on the Hunting Segment of Tourism Industry Task Force. In 2007 he was honored as Wyoming’s Outstanding Older Worker and received a free trip to Washington DC.

Ken was president of the Carbon County Historical Society for 12 years and when Wyoming turned 100 years old he produced a video tape of the county’s history which won the highest award presented.

Ken was deeply involved in 4-H for over 20 years and was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame. He was also a lifetime member of Rawlins Elks Lodge #609.

Horseshoe pitching became his passion in the early 1970’s and he was very good at it. He was the Wyoming State Champion 14 times and went to 3 World Horseshoe Tournaments where he placed 11th, 10th and 2nd in his class. He is listed in the Wyoming Horseshoe Pitchers’ Hall of Fame in several categories. He was also a competitive bowler for over 30 years.

Survivors include his son Gary Raymond (Judy), his daughters Donna Overeem and Sandy Wilson (Kurt); his grandchildren Kerrie Langmade, Kim Morrison, Kellie Overeem, Chris Dixon, Matt Wilson, Loni Wilson, Mabel Raymond and Kenny Raymond; and 9 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his adored wife Ruth of 52 years, daughter Cheryl Dixon, son-in-law Earl Dixon, son-in-law Marty Overeem, brother Roy Raymond and his wife Mary, and his parents.

Please join us as we celebrate his life Saturday, November 18th from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Rawlins Elks Lodge #609, 405 W. Buffalo Street in Rawlins, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers we would appreciate donations to the Elks Lodge Scholarship Fund and mailed to P. O. Box 609 Rawlins, WY 82301.