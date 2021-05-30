Obituary: KENTON (KEN) CARL AMEN

KENTON (KEN) CARL AMEN

KENTON (KEN) CARL AMEN, 75

October 13, 1945 – May 19, 2021

Iliss, Colorado

Kenton (Ken) Carl Amen, 75, of Iliff, CO, was welcomed into the Lord’s presence on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held at United Church of Crook in Crook, CO, on Wednesday, May 26 at 10:30 am with Pastor Dale Pierce officiating. Ken was a faithful servant who loved Jesus, his family, and his community. He was passionate about agriculture and being a good steward of God’s blessings.

Ken was born on October 13, 1945 to Walter and Louise (Leffler) Amen. He grew up on his family’s farm loving agriculture and the beauty of God’s creation. Ken was an active 4-H and FFA member growing up showing cattle, playing the piano, and enjoying sports. He graduated from Crook High School. He then attended Northeastern Junior College where he majored in Agriculture Economics and competed on the Livestock Judging team.

Ken married his sweetheart, Bonnie “Blue Eyes” Guthrie, on Sept 5, 1965 in Sterling, CO. They moved to Fort Collins where Ken attended Colorado State University and continued to compete on the Livestock Judging team. Upon completion of his Bachelor’s degree, Ken and Bonnie moved back home to the family farm where Ken began his stewardship of the land, working side by side with his dad and building his legacy as a farmer and rancher. Ken and Bonnie had three daughters: Wendy Sue, Heidi Jo, and Heather Louise. His daughters were the apple of his eye and he showered them with love and instilled his wisdom, work ethic and love for the Lord.

Ken bought his first Angus cows in high school and began building his purebred Angus cattle operation, Amen Angus Farms which he has grown over the past 60 years. Ken was passionate about improving the Angus breed. He was a member of the American Angus Association, where he participated and hosted Colorado Angus tours and served as a delegate to the National Angus Convention for many years. Some of Ken and Bonnie’s favorite trips were to look at Angus cattle at bull sales or at other producer’s operations.

Ken began selling Pioneer seed corn in 1973 and he has operated his Pioneer Seed Agency for the past 48 years. He loved the opportunity to serve his customers and offer agronomy advice. He was a certified crop consultant and received many distinguished Pioneer sales honors. One of his favorite things was to visit with his customers and give guidance for the planting of their crops. The seed shed was a hub of activity with wisdom and life lessons taught to others daily.

Ken built his life on a foundation of faith in Jesus Christ. He grew up in the United Church of Crook and has been a member and leader in the church his entire life. He served in numerous capacities including Church Board Chairman, Deacon, and Pianist, along with many other roles. He was well known for his beautiful piano playing and ability to bring hymns to life.

Ken was a leader in his community. Early on, Ken and Bonnie were actively involved in the Colorado Young Farmers Association where he served as president. He served on the Northeastern Junior College Advisory Board and was active in the Northeast Colorado Cattlemen’s Association where he served as president. Ken was a long time 4-H leader helping his parents and his wife with the Proctor Peppers 4-H club. He taught his daughters and grandchildren the responsibility gained through 4-H projects and enjoyed watching their success showing livestock. He loved sporting activities, playing summer league softball, watching his children and grandchildren at all their various sporting events, and going to Denver Broncos games where they were long time season ticket holders.