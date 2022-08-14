Obituary: Kevin Lee Lockett

Kevin Lee Lockett

April 2, 1963 – July 5, 2022

Kevin Lee Lockett was born April 2, 1963, at the army base in Riverside California to Phyllis Ellen Guthrie and Tom Lockett. Shortly thereafter Phyllis and Kevin moved back to Brighton Colorado. Kevin loved helping with the dairy and farming for his hero and grandfather Abner Guthrie. During high school Kevin loved playing sports, especially wrestling. After graduation Kevin and his best friend Carter packed up and moved to Alaska. They had wonderful adventures but after 3 months Kevin returned home.

He married and soon began working for Mountain Empire Dairyman’s Association (MEDA) where he learned all things refrigeration. Kevin was blessed with three beautiful daughters, Korina Kathleen, Kaycee Lee, and Krysta Jean. After leaving MEDA Kevin began working for Mike’s Refrigeration in Brighton. In 2013 the opportunity arose for Kevin to purchase the business which he happily did and changed the name to Lockett Refrigeration. In 2012 Kevin met Tammara Kay Jorgenson. They became good friends and then fell madly in love. In 2016 they were married. Kevin and Tammy share 7 children and almost 6 grandchildren. Kevin’s family was his pride and joy.

Kevin sustained catastrophic injuries due to a work-related incident. After 10 days Kevin succumbed to his injuries. He leaves behind his loving wife Tammara, daughters Korina Wulf (Dan, Tyler, Brandon), Kaycee Lockett (Jerrad Leonard, Laycee), Krysta Padilla (Ruben, Shaylee, Enzo), mother Pyliis Webb, sister Leanna Boland (Danny Connor, Violet, Bridger), uncle Stanley Guthrie, and stepchildren Abram Jorgenson, Asher Jorgenson (Angela), Alia Seruwagi (Francis, Alena), Anna Jorgenson.

Kevin will be remembered for his kindness, compassion, selflessness, loyalty, goofy sense of humor, and awesome hugs. He loved with his whole heart and was the very best husband, father, son, brother, stepfather, nephew, uncle, anyone could wish or hope for.

Memorial service will be held Saturday August 20, 2022, at 1:00 at Northern Hills Church 5061 E 160th Ave, Brighton 80602.