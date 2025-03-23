Obituary: KIM MARDELL SOLBERG

KIM MARDELL SOLBERG

Provided Photo

May 20, 1957 – March 11, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Kim Mardell Solberg on March 11, 2025. Kim was born on May 20, 1957 in Norfolk, Nebraska and lived a vibrant life full of love for her family and friends, and was always the social lite.

Kim leaves behind a loving family, including her spouse James Solberg who she married October 1, 1983, her sons Ryne (wife Cyndyl) and Cody (significant other Berlin Graham) Solberg, step-daughter Evet (husband Darryl) Lashley, mother Joan Prather, sister Kristi Schroeder, sister Kay Gerlock, and brother Kirt Prather. One of her biggest joys were her treasured grandsons Maddux, Koufax, Tyler, AJ, and CJ, her cherished granddaughter Kalee Gipson and great-granddaughter Taegen Gipson.

In her journey to eternity, Kim has joined those who predeceased her, including her father Dave Prather, mother-in-law Louise Solberg, father-in-law John Solberg, and her step-son Dale Solberg. We know that her dad, Dave, was waiting on a bench, ready with a beer in his hand for her.

Kim enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She loved to eat ‘Surf and Turf’, and every night at 6:00 pm the world stopped for ‘Wheel of Fortune’. She found joy playing the card game, ‘Dots’ and watching her family spend time together. But her happiest moments were spent going to the lake, spending time outdoors and being with family.

A celebration of Kim’s life will be held on March 29, 2025, at 2:00 PM at 13925 Jones Rd. As we gather to honor her memory, it is fitting to remember the legacy she leaves behind – a legacy of kindness and love for life.

In lieu of flowers, we kindly request that donations be made to the ‘Becky Baker Foundation’ as a tribute to her fight with breast cancer, her spirit of compassion and generosity. (URL: https://everloved.com/life-of/kim-solberg/donate/ )

Though she is no longer with us, Kim’s memory will forever reside in our hearts, her kindness and love serving as a beacon of inspiration for all who knew her.