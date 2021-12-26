Obituary: KIMMIE DEE RIDLEY

KIMMIE DEE RIDLEY

Provided Photo

July 25, 1953 – December 10, 2021

On Friday, December 10, 2021 Kimmie Dee Ridley passed away in her home, on the ranch, near St. Onge, South Dakota.

Kimmie was born in Denver, Colorado on July 24, 1953 to Darrell and Bonnie Bell. Nicknamed “Jingle” by her father, she grew up on the family ranch in Douglas County Colorado. Educated in the Douglas County school system she then continued on to pursue an education degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado.

In 1979 she met the love of her life, Andy Ridley. This changed the direction of her life dramatically and she made a home with Andy on his family’s ranch. Andy and Kim were in the cattle business until his death in 2012. Kim continued managing the property until her death.

Kim was a loving wife and homemaker. She would help on the ranch with the daily work, taking care of the cattle and doing various other chores. She loved to ride horses and especially liked helping with the jobs that were done on horseback. She participated in the sport of rodeo all of her life. When she was done competing, she became a certified PRCA Timer, timing at many of the local rodeos, bull riding and bronc riding events.

Her passion for gardening and crafting was quite evident by the way she kept her yard and home. After Andy’s passing in 2012, she committed herself to the maintenance and restoration of the home and large barn built by Andy’s great-grandfather. Kim was a good steward of the land she had been entrusted with.

Kimmie was a believer and follower of Jesus. She loved her church, enjoyed Bible study and serving at various activities and church suppers. She greatly enjoyed singing and fellowship with the choir. Family members will remember how much she enjoyed singing carols on Christmas Eve.

Kimmie was preceded in death by her father, Darrell; father-in-law, Bat Ridley, and her beloved husband Andy. She is survived by her mother, Bonnie; brothers, Cap (Linda) Bell, Ken (Debbie) Bell, and John (Patty) Bell; mother-in-law, Rosie Ridley; sister-in-law, Wanda Ridley, and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

You may view a livestream of the service at http://www.immanuellutheranwhitewoodsd.com and clicking on the red button that says “click to watch our worship service”.