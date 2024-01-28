Obituary: Larry Brandly

Larry Brandly

Provided Photo

January 15, 1934 – January 12, 2024

Larry Gene Brandly passed away January 12th 2024 at home surrounded by his family. Larry was born January 15TH 1934 in Fay, OK to Florence (Goldsmith) and Charley “Fritz” Brandly. At a young age Larry lost his parents. He moved to Purcell, OK with his Aunt Thelma Brandly where he graduated from High School as valedictorian and excelled in basketball and tennis. In 1953 he moved to Sterling, CO. He enrolled at Northeastern Junior College where he again excelled in Basketball. Larry met his future wife Nana Marostica and they were married February 13th 1955. He worked in the oil fields before proudly starting Brandly Oilman Consultants in 1982 and continued with his business until retirement. They had five children Mark (Lynda), Charles “Fritz”, John (Kelly), Linda Fish (Scott) and Jean Rogers (Bill). He lost his son Fritz in 2001. Larry is survived by his wife Nana, sons Mark and John, daughters Linda and Jean, 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers Larry’s family asks you to consider a memorial contribution to American Heart Association for his great-granddaughter Aspen. Please mail memorials to: The American Heart Association 1818 Patterson St., Nashville TN, 37023 ATTN: Julie Dormady

