Obituary: LARRY C. TOFT

LARRY C. TOFT

Provided Photo

March 22, 1932 – April 8, 2025

Larry C. Toft, 93, of Bennett, Co., departed this earth on April 8, 2025. He was born on March 22, 1932, to Merle and Fred Toft in Bennett, Co. and left us from his beloved farm in Bennett. Larry grew up on the farm northeast of Bennett on the Kiowa Creek, where he lived until his dying day. He graduated from Bennett High School in 1950. Larry married the love of his life, Helen Riggs Toft, of Bennett on August 9, 1953. He loved being on his farm. He loved cows about as much as his family. He loved farming, but not the break downs. He enjoyed reading documentaries and loved the newspaper. Dad loved attending Bennett school activities. He was a strong supporter of Bennett athletics and was ready to go to battle over the Bennett Tigers. Someone teased him at one time, by asking him if he bled orange when he was cut. He was the first to stand for the National Anthem and the Bennett School Song. He then became a big fan of the Hugo Pirates watching his grandsons play ball. Dad loved talking and visiting with everyone. The statement “he knew no stranger” very much applied to him. Larry loved America and what it stood for. He taught his family to always appreciate their rights and the people who fought to protect those rights. Larry was on the Bennett School Board for 16 years with a majority of those years as president. He was a volunteer fireman for many years and was president of the Bennett Fire Board for eight years. Larry was president of the Bennett Community Club, president of the Colorado Milking Shorthorn Association, an officer of the Denver Milk Producers, and was the first president of the Bennett basketball youth league. Larry was at one time a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was instrumental in bringing in the Bennett Community Center. Larry survived the flood of 1935 with his other five siblings and was afraid of the Kiowa Creek up until his dying day. Larry loved milking cows, hard work, but he loved it. He loved cows period and never got over not having a cow on the farm. One of his saddest days was when all the cows left. He had had cows since before he was five. Larry and Helen had three children: Douglas Toft, Stephanie Toft Wilson (Jeff) of Bennett, and Dale Toft (Brenda) of Hugo. They had seven grandchildren: Porter Wilson (Maria) of Bennett, Chase Toft (Lynnae) of Hugo, Dalton Toft (Anna) of Parker, Seth Toft (Taylin) of Granada, Brandi Wilson, Mason Toft of Bennett, and Alison Toft (Jaedyn) of Bennett. He is survived by four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Larry has one sister: Rebecca Weber of Grand Island, Nebraska. Larry is preceded in death by his precious granddaughter Brandi Wilson, his son Doug Toft, his parents Fred and Merle Toft, his siblings, Norman Toft, Howard Toft, Pete Toft, Barbara Toft Sherwin, and Charles Toft. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Bennett Athletics Basketball program, Att: Kristy LLanas at 610 7th Street Bennett Co. 80102, or a charity of your choice.