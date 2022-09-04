Obituary: Larry Hojio

Larry Hojio

Provided Photo

August 18, 1964 – August 26, 2022

Larry Joe Hojio passed away at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 with his loving wife Becky at his side.

Larry was born on August 18, 1964 at the old War Memorial Hospital in Powell, Wyoming. He was the second son and fourth of six children born to Etta May (née Sayles) and William Wallace Hojio. As a child, he was a precocious explorer, ever curious about his surroundings, and unfailingly fearless. Larry hunted and fished from a very early age, alongside his father, siblings, and uncles. He spent the first seven and half years of his life in rural Wyoming where his family farmed for the Clark’s Fork Ranch. In March of 1972, he and his family moved from Wyoming to the outskirts of Windsor, Colorado where they farmed sugar beets, pinto beans, and silage corn for Eastman Kodak Company until 1984. As a young adult, Larry became an integral part of Hojio Brothers Farms, Incorporated, partnering with his father William as well as his Uncle Paul and his older brother William until 1986. After leaving agriculture, Larry and his brothers worked at the Monfort Beef Packing Plant in Greeley where they remained into the 1990s, leaving only once they became long-haul truck drivers. Larry remained a truck driver until a freak accident injured his back, disabling him.

Larry married the love of his life Rebecca Rae VonFeldt on April 23, 1994 in Roggen, Colorado. They were blessed with five beautiful and amazing children as well as one grandson. Despite encountering numerous obstacles throughout the course of his life, Larry always accomplished whatever he set his sights on. As a result, he became a master carpenter, gunsmith extraordinaire, firearm aficionado, skillful reloader, avid outdoorsmen, keen hunter, deft fisherman, enthusiastic RC airplane hobbyist, and an accomplished culinary and pastry artist. In addition, he was a lifelong connoisseur of Led Zeppelin’s music, dedicating “Thank You” to his beloved wife Becky. His favorite song was “The Battle of Evermore.” Larry was also an unapologetic conservative and a diehard Trump supporter. Those who knew and loved him the best understood that he embodied the word he used most often: Perseverance.

Larry Joe Hojio was a devoted husband, nurturing father, adored grandfather, committed son, loyal brother, and amazing uncle. He absolutely cherished his children and only grandchild. Larry is survived by his wife Becky; sons Matt and Jake; daughters Caitlin, Elizabeth, and Raechal; grandson Martin; Mother Etta May Hojio; brothers William Hojio and Patrick (Katriesa) Hojio; sisters Linda Davis, Lori Baker, and Dorothy Hojio; numerous nieces and nephews; and a large extended family who mourn his loss. Larry was preceded in death by his father William Wallace Hojio; uncles Roy Hojio, Merle Hojio, Paul Hojio, Emil “Junior” Sayles, and William Sayles. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Larry Joe Hojio Memorial Fund in care of Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland, Colorado.