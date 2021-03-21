Obituary: “LARRY” LEON GIFT

"LARRY" LEON GIFT

“LARRY” LEON

GIFT, 70

May 25, 1950 – January 14, 2021

Thedford, Nebraska

Larry “Leon” Gift, age 70, passed away January 14, 2021 in Lincoln, NE. Leon was born May 25, 1950 in Arnold, NE to Floyd and Betty (Anderson) Gift. Leon graduated from Stapleton High School in 1968 and went to work checking pastures on horseback, breaking horses, and working cattle for Peter Kiewit Cattle Co. He was promoted to foreman in three years.

He married Rosalea Boyer on August 10, and they adopted two children, Ryan and Ginger. They made their home in Thedford, NE, where Leon became a 4-H leader, Thomas County Fairboard Officer, State Director for Nebraska High School Rodeo, and helped produce the Thedford Youth Rodeos. Leon really enjoyed helping kids with their events, getting the most from their horses, and teaching them to handle cattle. He loved team roping and competed in numerous places for several years before getting involved with ranch rodeos.

He will be remembered as being a super family man, a good neighbor, and great friend. He

was always honest, a hard worker, and would help anyone in need. He enjoyed taking a spoiled horse and making him into a quality animal.

Leon is preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Kenneth and Maude Boyer, and brother-in-law K.J. Boyer.

Leon is survived by his wife Rosalea, son Ryan (Abby Barnes) of Rio Rancho, New Mexico,

Daughter Ginger (Todd) Carr of North Platte, NE, sisters Doris (Tom Sweet) of Glenrock, WY, Sylvia (Don) of Geneva, NE, brother Keith (Annette) of North Platte, six grandchildren, Maddy, Cameron, Sierra, Gatlyn, Wesley, and Remmie Carr, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 23rd at 3:00 P.M.,C.S.T.at the Thomas County Fairgrounds Arena.